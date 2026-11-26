Officials say a FedEx airplane has overrun a runway at the Miami International Airport.

- A FedEx airplane overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close the day before Thanksgiving, according to officials.

There were no reports of injuries after the plane ran off the runway at about 8:40 p.m., the airport reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded. The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was coming from Memphis, and flights will be resuming shortly, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

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The administration will investigate. FedEx said the plane had “an issue upon landing” and that it is coordinating with investigating officials.