By early Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting hourslong flight delays.

A FedEx airplane overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close There were no reports of injuries after the plane ran off the runway at about 8:40 p.m., the airport reported.

The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground. The FAA, which is investigating, said the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was coming from Memphis. FedEx said the plane had “an issue upon landing” and that it is coordinating with investigating officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries,” the company said in a statement. FedEx had just started flying MD-11s again in May to deliver packages after that type of plane crashed in Kentucky last year as it was taking off. The UPS plane’s left engine flew off and three pilots along with 12 people on the ground were killed. The FAA had approved Boeing’s proposed fix for the MD-11s “after extensive review.