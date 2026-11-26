A FedEx aircraft overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close the day before Thanksgiving, according to the airport.

FedEx plane ended up close to where Amazon jet careened across road, struck van filled with plane cleaning crew in SeptemberA FedEx aircraft overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close the day before Thanksgiving, according to the airport.

There were no reports of injuries after the aircraft ran off the runway at about 8:40 p.m., the airport reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded. The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was coming from Memphis, and flights will be resuming shortly, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

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The administration will investigate. The airport recommended that passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday night should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates before traveling to the airport.