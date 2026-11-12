Federation: Pascal Breton Succeeded By Lionel Uzan As President

At Federation Studios, President Pascal Breton is being replaced by Lionel Uzan, as Montefiore ups to majority investment after they had sought buyer

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Beats ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’ To Top Prize At UK Grierson Documentary Awards, will have a new structure with an increase of capital whereby Montefiore, which previously had a 33% stake, becomes a majority shareholder alongside other financial investors.

At this point the group will “refocus its strategy on its most promising markets, and on scripted content,” it said today. Breton, who founded Federation more than a decade ago, is becoming chairman of the supervisory board while Uzan, who joined in 2015, succeeds him as President. Uzan will be supported by an executive board comprising Éric Broet, Cosette Liebgott, Simona Rapino and Chiraz Zribi.

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In 2025, when they signaled they were seeking hundreds of millions in investment, Breton told us: “We have 55 producers and feel we can double that in the next two to three years, so we want to replace Montefiore and find a stronger partner for the future. ” At that point bosses declined to say how much of a stake they wanted to sell in Federation but were valuing the business at around the €500M to €600M mark.

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