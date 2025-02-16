Federal Workforce Reduction: Thousands of Probationary Employees Terminated

The Trump administration has initiated a sweeping layoff of nearly all federal employees hired within the last one or two years, aiming to shrink the federal workforce. Thousands of probationary workers, including those at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Department of Education, and Department of Veterans Affairs, have been abruptly terminated without clear explanations. These recent hires, who often lack the same protections as tenured employees, are facing uncertainty and fear about their future.

Hanna Hickman, a former employee of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), shared her experience with ABC News, describing the past few days as a rollercoaster. Hickman, who was fired last Tuesday, expressed fear about the possibility of losing health insurance in a few weeks.

She highlighted that these affected individuals are regular, middle-class people who are trying to serve the public. Hickman worked as a senior litigation counsel for the Division of Enforcement at the CFPB in Washington, D.C.

She highlighted that these affected individuals are regular, middle-class people who are trying to serve the public. Hickman worked as a senior litigation counsel for the Division of Enforcement at the CFPB in Washington, D.C. She was one of thousands of mostly new employees known as probationary workers across the federal government. These recent hires had joined the workforce within the last one to two years, depending on the agency, and have fewer protections. Hickman had been employed at the CFPB for just under two years until Tuesday night when she received a termination notice on her phone. She described the experience as shocking, not only for herself but also for her direct managers who were informed about the terminations simultaneously. Hickman emphasized that last Tuesday was surreal because CFPB employees had already been told last weekend that they could not work in person. Her belongings are still inside the bureau. She stressed that the situation is particularly shocking for a lawyer due to professional obligations. She has a case that she is currently litigating for the bureau, and the abrupt termination has cut her off from the necessary systems. Hickman believes that Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, is attempting to destroy the agency that was established by Congress. Despite the uncertainty, she and her former colleagues are determined to continue fighting, exploring all legal options available. They view this as their duty as civil servants to defend the interests of regular Americans. Hickman believes these agencies are crucial in protecting the public from financial market crashes, loan schemes, and increased interest rates. She stated that while individuals like Donald Trump and Elon Musk can afford to hire lawyers, regular people rely on these agencies for support. What are probationary employees? Earlier this week, ABC News spoke to other federal government probationary employees who had been fired. They received notices stating: 'The Agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest.' Chelsea Wilburn, a disabled veteran, was fired from the Department of Education on Wednesday via a memo that did not provide specific reasons for her termination. She was surprised and upset because she had consistently received positive feedback from her team and leadership. A former Federal Student Aid probationary hire at the Department of Education received an unexpected call on Wednesday from a crying supervisor





