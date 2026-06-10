Federal Warrant Issued in Investigation of GKN Facility Incident

A federal warrant has been issued in the investigation of the GKN facility incident, allowing investigators to seize documents and records related to the storage, utilize, and disposal of methyl methacrylate. The warrant marks an escalation in the investigation into the May 21 incident at the Orange County-based GKN facility, where an estiMated 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate became unstable.

the warrant, signed by a federal judge last week, authorizes investigators to seize documents and records related to the storage, use,and disposal of methyl methacrylate , the highly flammable chemical contained in the damaged tank. investigators are also seeking samples from any tank, tote, drum, vessel, or other container believed to contain or previously have contained methyl methacrylate or other hazardous substances.

The warrant further authorizes the seizure of records related to cooling systems and other equipment used to regulate the chemical's temperature. The search warrant marks an escalation in the investigation into the May 21 incident at the Orange County-based GKN facility, where an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate became unstable. The chemical is commonly used in the production of plastics and coatings, including Plexiglas and dental prosthetics.

The crisis ended when a crack formed in the damaged vessel, allowing pressure to dissipate and enabling authorities to lift evacuation orders and allow residents to return home. the emergency stemmed from a malfunction involving a valve used to relieve pressure inside the tank. Officials released a public blast-radius map showing the arEas that could be affected by an explosion and toxic plume.

Of approximately 50,000 residents in Garden Grove and Stanton were affected after concerns that the tank could either explode or release its toxic contents. The Orange County District Attorney's Office has been on the ground and fully engaged in the investigation into potential criminal acts by GKN related to the May 21, 2026, hazmat incident. The federal government has followed their lead and launched a parallel investigation into the activities at GKN.

The District Attorney welcomed federal involvement to ensure that residents affected by the evacuation receive the full restitution to which they are entitled. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this period





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GKN Facility Incident Methyl Methacrylate Federal Warrant Investigation Orange County District Attorney's Office

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