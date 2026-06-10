Federal Trial Set for 2027 in Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping and Extortion Case

Rapper Pooh Shiesty and eight co-defendants, including his father, face federal kidnapping and extortion charges for an incident at a Dallas recording studio involving Gucci Mane. The trial is scheduled for February 2027 after a delay to review evidence.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty , whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., faces a high-profile federal trial in Texas alongside eight alleged co-conspirators, including his father, Lontrell Williams Sr. The group is accused of kidnapping and extortion, charges that carry a potential life sentence if convicted.

The incident allegedly occurred during a January meeting at a Dallas recording studio concerning Shiesty's contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records label. Prosecutors assert that Shiesty and his associates brandished firearms, barricaded Gucci Mane's team inside the studio, and coerced Mane into signing paperwork that would release Shiesty from his record deal.

Additionally, the group is accused of stealing high-value items, including jewelry, during the confrontation. The case has garnered significant attention due to the involvement of notable figures in the hip-hop community. Defense attorney for Williams Sr. released a statement disputing the government's narrative, emphasizing that an indictment reflects only one side of the story and expressing confidence that evidence will demonstrate his client's innocence.

The trial, initially scheduled for July, has been postponed to February 22, 2027, to allow all parties sufficient time to review the extensive evidence and prepare their cases. While some defendants, including Williams Sr., have been granted bail, Pooh Shiesty remains in custody. The judge's decision to keep Shiesty detained was influenced by testimony from an FBI agent and a finding of probable cause.

The court also determined that Shiesty cannot be trusted for release, considering the alleged offense was committed while he was already on house arrest for a prior matter, indicating a potential risk to the community and a likelihood of fleeing. Legal proceedings will continue with the next major milestone being the commencement of the trial in early 2027, where the full details of the altercation and the credibility of all parties will be scrutinized in a federal courtroom





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Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping Extortion Federal Trial Gucci Mane 1017 Records Dallas Recording Studio Lontrell Williams Hip-Hop Court Case

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