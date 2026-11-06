Federal Trial of Matthew Farwell Reaches Closing Arguments

Closing arguments begin Friday for former officer Matthew Farwell accused of killing pregnant Sandra Birchmore to hide an illicit relationship and prevent exposure of their affair.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday in the federal criminal trial of former Massachusetts police detective Matthew Farwell. Prosecutors allege that Farwell murdered 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in February 2021 to prevent her from exposing an illicit sexual relationship that began when she was a minor.

The case centers on the death of Birchmore, a pregnant woman who was found unresponsive in her apartment with a strap around her neck. Federal authorities assert that Farwell strangled Birchmore and staged the scene to resemble a suicide after she revealed she was carrying his child. The prosecution argues that Farwell, now 40, acted out of desperation to protect his marriage and career as a detective with the Stoughton Police Department.

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Prosecution Details Murder Mechanism

Prosecutors presented a timeline indicating that Birchmore's phone stopped moving at 9:40 p.m. on February 1, 2021. This timestamp occurred just three minutes before building security cameras recorded Farwell exiting her apartment complex. Dr. William Smock, an expert hired by the government, testified that the specific pattern of injuries on Birchmore's body indicated she was strangled with a duffel bag strap. He stated that the physical evidence showed Birchmore struggled violently before she died, contradicting the theory of a consensual hanging.

Defense Challenges Homicide Ruling

Farwell's legal team maintains that the former officer did not kill Birchmore and that their sexual encounters only began after she reached the age of majority. The defense argues that Birchmore, who faced financial difficulties and isolation, took her own life. They highlighted her history of mental health struggles, noting she began psychiatric medication at age six and had attempted suicide during her teenage years. Former New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Andrew testified for the defense, asserting that the evidence supported a suicide by hanging rather than homicide.

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Investigation Exposed Local Failures

The federal case emerged after the Bureau of Investigation launched a probe in 2023, largely due to the urging of a former deputy chief at the Stoughton Police Department. This official had previously led an internal affairs investigation into Farwell and other officers accused of misconduct. Federal agents concluded that the initial local investigation was rushed and compromised, citing that lead investigators failed to take notes or examine Farwell for injuries during a brief parking lot interview. Police also reviewed Farwell's phone only after he had deleted text messages with Birchmore.

Text Evidence Reveals Relationship

The federal investigation recovered approximately 40,000 text messages between Farwell and Birchmore, which provided critical context to the jury. These exchanges included references to sexual activity when Birchmore was 15 years old, which is illegal under Massachusetts law. The messages also revealed escalating tensions, with Birchmore threatening to tell Farwell's wife about their affair if he did not get her pregnant. Following her pregnancy discovery in late 2020, texts showed arguments over Farwell's willingness to participate in the child's life. Farwell's twin brother, Billy Farwell, testified that the lead investigator explicitly stated a desire to close the case quickly.

Impact on Birchmore Family and Community

Sandra Birchmore had prepared extensively for her upcoming motherhood, having booked maternity photos and searched for baby shower venues. Friends reported that she was excited to start her life as a single mother, and her apartment contained a boxed stroller and ultrasound images. While the Massachusetts medical examiner initially ruled the death a suicide based on early police information, the office later changed the official cause of death to undetermined. The trial in Boston federal court addresses these conflicting narratives and the failures of the initial police response that allowed the case to remain uncharged locally for years.