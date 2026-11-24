A federal judge has scheduled an Oct. 4, 2027 trial in a cocaine trafficking case connected to the 2024 murders of an Irondequoit family of four.

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall. FILE - Pictures of 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo, top left, 4-year-oldEvangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, bottom left, 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, bottom right, and 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago, top right, in front of their home on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit, pictured Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal judge has scheduled an Oct. 4, 2027 trial in a cocaine trafficking case connected to the 2024 murders of an Irondequoit family of four. Prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in a drug trafficking operation that shipped cocaine from Puerto Rico to locations across the United States, including Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit.

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According to court documents, investigators intercepted a package addressed to 329 Knapp Avenue in August 2024 containing approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine and a GPS tracking device. Another package from Puerto Rico was delivered to 325 Knapp Avenue that month. On Aug. 31, 2024, Fraime Ubaldo, his girlfriend, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, and their two children, 4-year-old Evangeline and 2-year-old Sebastian, were found stabbed to death inside their burning home at 329 Knapp Avenue.

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Prosecutors said a dispute over missing drugs led Ubaldo's cousins, Julio Pimentel-Soriano and Luis Soriano, to kill the family. Both brothers were convicted in September and Julio Pimentel-Soriano , 36, and Luis Soriano , 34, sit in Monroe County Court during their sentencings Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The federal indictment includes cocaine conspiracy charges and a separate machine gun charge against Santos-Paniagua. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of approximately $2.55 million in alleged drug proceeds.