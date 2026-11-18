A new USDA proposal to alter SNAP eligibility rules could displace thousands of families to local food pantries in Baldwin County, Alabama, straining resources and community support systems.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - For many families, SNAP benefits help stretch grocery budgets. But a new federal proposal could make it harder for some households to qualify for food assistance, potentially increasing the demand for help from local food pantries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the proposal November 10. Under the plan, some households receiving certain non-cash government assistance, such as child care or job training, could lose their automatic eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as SNAP. In Baldwin County, Dianne Servos of Prodisee Pantry says the change could mean nearly 4,000 more people turning to local food pantries for assistance.

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"That increase will have a huge ripple effect across food pantries like Prodisee Pantry. We anticipate that increase doubling our monthly amount of families that we provide groceries and connections to," Servos said. Servos says the pantry is already seeing an increase in need. Last year, the organization served about 1,000 families.

This year, it expects that number to double.

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"Between today and the end of the year, it's quite possible for us to see close to 2,000 family visits for the holidays, and to think of that as something we have to do every month of the year, it's a big nut to crack," Servos said. Serving more families also means higher costs, especially as grocery prices continue to put pressure on food pantry budgets.

"The cost of food has gone up, which impacts food pantries, which impacts each and every one of us in our communities," Servos said. Servos says meeting the growing demand will take support from the entire community. Prodisee Pantry is asking for help through food donations and financial contributions.

"It's going to take all of us. If we see a double amount of families in a month, it is a huge mountain to climb, but we are not afraid of it. We've been here, we'll be here. We know people need to eat," Servos said.

The USDA proposal has not been finalized. In the meantime, Servos says community donations will be critical in helping Prodisee Pantry meet the growing need, especially during the holiday season.