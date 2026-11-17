Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's attorney says she will not participate in an unfair White House hearing into mortgage fraud allegations, as the administration proceeds with a December 14 proceeding that could lead to her dismissal.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will not participate in a White House hearing scheduled for December 14 into mortgage fraud allegations, her lawyer said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, threatening a boycott of a proceeding that could determine whether she is fired.

Abbe David Lowell, Cook's attorney, wrote to White House counsel William Scharf that Cook has no legal obligation to take part in an unfair hearing. He argued she has a duty to the Federal Reserve to decline any proceeding that would undermine the institution's unique status and independence. The White House has demanded that Cook appear at the December 14 hearing to determine whether there are grounds for President Donald Trump to proceed with firing her.

Also read Bills on SI Week 10 Stock Report: Moore and Cook Rise as Allen Struggles

Attorney Objects To Hearing Panel

The hearing was initially set for November 5. Lowell raised two specific objections to the process.

First, he objected to the inclusion of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett as one of the hearing panelists, saying Hassett's previous comments indicate he has prejudged the outcome. Second, Lowell objected that the White House demanded documents from Cook immediately while promising to detail its evidence against her only seven days before the hearing. He wrote that the administration had not explained why that asymmetry comports with basic standards of practice and fairness.

Advertisement

Lowell described the committee process as a facade designed to obscure a predetermined decision to fire Cook or to unreasonably manufacture a supposed adverse inference if she does not participate in a process that does not meet the requirements of a fair hearing. Cook would be willing to participate in a process led by an unbiased panel that implements fair procedures and does not prejudge the outcome, Lowell said.

Panel Members And Legal Standard

But he said recent communications from the White House do not provide a productive path forward to enable that participation. The three-member panel evaluating the allegations against Cook includes Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser; Andrea Lucas, the Trump-appointed leader of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; and Keith Sonderling, Trump's pick for Labor Secretary. Under Fed law, the president can only fire a governor for cause. The Supreme Court has not yet addressed whether the allegations against Cook meet that standard.

A letter dated November 3 informed Cook that the committee reserves the right to draw adverse inferences against her for non-participation. The committee will ultimately recommend whether there is sufficient cause for dismissal. For more than a year, Trump has been trying to remove Cook over mortgage fraud allegations in 2021, before her appointment to the Fed board. Cook has consistently denied the charges and maintains they are a pretense to oust her over her monetary policy decisions.

Trump Attempts To Remove Governor

Trump first sought to remove Cook in August 2025, arguing that her continued presence threatens the central bank's independence. Cook contends that these efforts reflect Trump's desire to force the Federal Reserve to reduce borrowing costs for political advantage. The legal battle has reached the highest court in the land. In June, the Supreme Court blocked Trump from removing Cook while litigation continued, emphasizing that both the fact and appearance of independence are key to the Federal Reserve's design.

Advertisement

The Court noted in a footnote that Trump could attempt to fire Cook again if the administration provided adequate notice and an opportunity to respond. The current committee of inquiry was established to meet those constitutional conditions. Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh stated on October 28 that neither he nor the Federal Reserve would be involved in the hearing against Cook. Despite Cook's refusal, Trump officials have threatened to proceed with the hearing.