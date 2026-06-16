Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh sworn in, signals cautious policy approach amid economic uncertainty

Kevin Warsh's swearing-in as Federal Reserve Chairman marks a shift in tone and strategy for the central bank as it navigates inflation, labor market slowdown, and divided policy views.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh was sworn in during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington.

The event, captured by AP photographer Alex Brandon, shows President Donald Trump shaking Warsh's hand during the swearing-in. Following his oath, Warsh addressed the public and held a news conference, marking his first appearance as the head of the nation's central bank. Economists and financial markets are paying close attention to his remarks, as the Fed's leadership often signals future policy direction.

Bond markets, known for their sensitivity to the chair's statements, are particularly watchful for any hints about the path of interest rates. Warsh steps into the role at a complex economic moment. The Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates, which could stimulate growth but also risk higher inflation, is hampered by persistent price pressures. Hiring has slowed significantly since the beginning of the year, weakening the case for rate reductions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee's 12 members, including predecessor Jerome Powell, are divided on whether another rate increase is necessary or if the current level of approximately 3.6% should hold. This internal split adds uncertainty to the policy outlook. In his public comments, Warsh is expected to adopt a neutral stance while signaling a shift from the Fed's previous language that hinted at coming cuts.

Analysts at UBS have called the press conference pivotal, noting that Warsh's policy views remain largely unknown. The Fed will also release updated quarterly economic projections, which in March had suggested a rate cut later in 2026; the new forecast is likely to show no change this year and possibly one or two cuts in 2027.

Warsh, a critic of the forward guidance embedded in those projections, may choose not to submit his own dot plot, a move that could foreshadow a broader restructuring of that practice. Beyond immediate policy decisions, Warsh is anticipated to bring a markedly different communication style compared to his predecessor, Jerome Powell.

Whereas Powell was relatively plainspoken and willing to comment on economic developments, Warsh is said to admire the famously opaque Alan Greenspan and intends to speak less, focusing on big-picture issues like artificial intelligence's economic impact while steering clear of politically charged topics such as tariffs and inflation. This approach could reduce the Fed's public profile and possibly lower the risk of direct clashes with the White House, though it may also create ambiguity for markets trying to read the central bank's intentions.

Observers will be watching to see how Warsh balances the need for transparency with his preference for a more guarded, deliberative process in the weeks ahead





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