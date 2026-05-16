Federal Reserve Board Faces Criticism Over Jerome Powell Chair Pro Tempore Designation

An analysis of the legal disputes and historical discrepancies surrounding the Federal Reserve's decision to appoint Jerome Powell as chair pro tempore until Kevin Warsh takes office.

The Federal Reserve Board recently made a decision that has sparked significant legal and political debate by voting to designate Jerome Powell as chair pro tempore.

This temporary appointment is intended to bridge the gap until Kevin Warsh is officially sworn in as the new chair of the central bank. The announcement was delivered via a brief press release stating that this action is consistent with previous transitions between chairs.

However, this claim of historical consistency has come under intense scrutiny because the Board failed to provide any specific statutory authority to justify the move, nor did it address the factual discrepancies between this action and historical precedents. The core of the controversy lies in the interpretation of the Federal Reserve Act. The law does not explicitly outline a mechanism for filling a vacancy in the chair position.

Instead, it provides a process for when a chair is absent, stating that the vice chair may preside over meetings. If both the chair and vice chair are absent, the Board is permitted to elect a member as chair pro tempore. In this current situation, however, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson is not absent; in fact, he participated in and voted for the appointment.

This suggests a fundamental misalignment between the legal language, which contemplates temporary absence from a meeting, and the actual situation, which is a vacancy resulting from the expiration of a term. The lack of a legal explanation from the Federal Reserve general counsel or board leadership has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of the appointment. Looking at the historical record, the Federal Reserve's claim of consistency appears flawed.

While there have been previous appointments of chairs pro tempore, such as those of Alan Greenspan in 1996 and Jerome Powell himself in 2022, those instances involved explicit or implicit presidential support. In those cases, re-nominations were pending, and the occupants were expected to be reconfirmed. Even more telling is the 1978 case of Arthur Burns, where the Board appointed him as chair pro tempore only after President Jimmy Carter expressly designated him as acting chairman.

President Carter viewed this as a presidential prerogative. Similarly, in 1987, Paul Volcker served as chair pro tempore during a brief gap before Alan Greenspan took office, but this arrangement was publicly blessed by President Ronald Reagan. In none of these historical examples did the Board act unilaterally to appoint a leader in the face of a presidential succession where a new nominee had already been confirmed. Internal disagreement also surfaced within the Board.

Governors Steven Miran and Michelle Bowman expressed their objections to the unlimited nature of this designation. They argued that such an arrangement should be subject to renewal by another Board vote or potential action by the president. Their dissent highlights a belief that presidential authority should serve as the ultimate backstop for leadership transitions at the Federal Reserve. By ignoring these safeguards, the Board is venturing into uncharted territory regarding its own autonomy.

The practical implications of this move are far-reaching. Earlier this year, tensions between the Justice Department and Senate Republicans over a Federal Reserve investigation highlighted the possibility of a leadership gap if a successor were not confirmed before a term expired.

If the Board establishes a precedent where it can unilaterally appoint a pro tempore chair without presidential involvement, it creates a scenario where a faction of the Board could theoretically extend the authority of an outgoing chair even after a president has successfully nominated a replacement. This shift in power could undermine the presidential appointment process and fundamentally alter the balance of power between the executive branch and the central bank, potentially insulating the Fed's leadership from democratic accountability during transition periods





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