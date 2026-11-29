Federal regulators have seized and shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank due to unsafe banking conditions, marking the country's largest bank failure in over two years. First Citizens Bank has been appointed to take over the failed institution's deposits, assets, and 22 branches across four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All customer deposits are insured up to $250,000 and will be transferred automatically.

Federal regulators have seized and shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank, marking the country's largest bank failure in over two yearsWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: A large door mat lies at the entrance to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation headquarters building on July 23, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Federal regulators seized and shut down United Fidelity Bank, saying the bank with branches in four states and the U.S. Virgin Islands was at risk of being unable to meet depositors' demands. The move marks the country's largest bank failure in more than two years. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said First Citizens Bank would take over all of Evansville, Indiana-based United Fidelity's deposits and assets.

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The closed bank's 22 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the Virgin Islands will reopen as First Citizens branches by Monday, and customer accounts will be transferred automatically, the FDIC said.