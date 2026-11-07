Federal Prosecutors File 237 Immigration Cases in Texas

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons reports 237 new immigration cases in Texas, including smuggling and illegal re-entry charges for repeat offenders with violent criminal histories.

Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas have filed 237 new immigration and immigration-related criminal cases during the week ending November 5. U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons made the announcement, highlighting a significant surge in enforcement actions along the southern border region. The charges target individuals accused of smuggling humans into the United States and aliens who have unlawfully re-entered the country after previous deportations.

Core Details of Immigration Cases

The case filings cover the period from October 31 through November 5, encompassing a wide range of federal violations related to border security and illegal entry. Among the defendants are alleged alien smugglers and individuals with serious prior criminal records, including convictions for driving while intoxicated, theft, and violent crimes. Prosecutors emphasized that many of those charged are repeat offenders who have returned to the United States despite multiple prior removal orders.

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Major Smuggling Operation Breakdown

A significant portion of these cases stems from a joint law enforcement operation in El Paso that resulted in the arrest of two U.S. citizens and one illegal alien from Mexico. On October 28, officers from the Horizon Police Department stopped a semi-truck driven by Miguel Angel Debruhl. During an immigration inspection by U.S. Border Patrol agents inside the cab, officials discovered a backpack containing a large number of cell phones, leading to Debruhl's immediate arrest.

Simultaneously, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper intercepted a second semi-truck driven by U.S. citizen Alan Montelongo. Montelongo consented to an inspection of his vehicle, which revealed 53 illegal aliens hiding along both sides of the trailer. Investigators allege that Montelongo agreed to transport the group through the Interstate 25 Border Patrol checkpoint in Las Cruces and would receive approximately $16,000 to split with Debruhl.

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Additional Arrests and Surveillance

Border Patrol agents continued their surveillance at a suspected stash house, where they observed Abel Delval-Dominguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, loading groceries and full black trash bags into a pickup truck. Prior to this arrest, agents had documented Delval-Dominguez transporting aliens between the stash house and the truck yard where Debruhl and Montelongo departed on October 28. Delval-Dominguez was subsequently arrested and charged with alien smuggling alongside Debruhl and Montelongo.

Profiles of Illegal Re-Entry Defendants

The remaining cases involve individuals charged with illegal re-entry, many of whom have extensive criminal histories in the United States. Edgar Villanueva-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested in El Paso on October 28 after being deported for the fourth time on October 6. He has prior convictions for a second DWI, improper entry by an alien, and bail jumping. In Del Rio, Gregorio Zamano-Ortiz, also from Mexico, faces similar charges following convictions for third-degree assault and first-degree sexual abuse in New York.

Paulin Balderas-Mejia was arrested near Carrizo Springs after being deported for a second time in November 2022. Prosecutors note he was previously convicted of harboring aliens and sentenced to more than three years in prison. Manuel Guadalupe Armenta-Ortega was arrested near Eagle Pass after his fourth deportation on September 21, carrying felony convictions for deadly conduct and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Eling Francisco Briceno-Vidaurre, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, has been deported six times, most recently in March 2025. He faces illegal re-entry charges along with prior convictions for possession of weapons and unregistered firearms. Antonio Vargas-Colindres from Honduras was arrested on November 1 after five previous deportations and convictions for aggravated battery, child cruelty, and cocaine possession in Miami. Mainor Castillo-Reyes, also from Honduras, was booked in Travis County Jail for unauthorized vehicle use before facing illegal re-entry charges related to a 2017 indecency with a child conviction. Jose Medardo Anariba-Cruz from Honduras was arrested in Austin for his third DWI in December 2025 and has been removed from the U.S. three times previously.