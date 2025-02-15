Federal Prosecutor Resigns Over Trump DOJ's Push to Dismiss Adams Indictment

Hagan Scotten, a federal prosecutor handling the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, resigned on Friday, citing ethical concerns over the Justice Department's attempts to dismiss the charges. Scotten's scathing resignation letter criticizes the administration's potential willingness to drop the case in exchange for political favors, calling it a 'serious mistake' and a 'morally questionable' decision.

Hagan Scotten, a federal prosecutor overseeing the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, resigned on Friday, submitting a scathing letter to leaders within President Donald Trump's Justice Department. 'Any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way,' Scotten wrote in his resignation letter.

'If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me.'\Adams was indicted in September 2024 on federal charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, solicitation of contributions by a foreign national, and bribery. He was accused of accepting over $100,000 in luxury gifts and illegal campaign contributions from Turkish officials and businesspeople in exchange for opening a consulate in New York without proper fire inspections. Adams has consistently denied all allegations against him.\Scotten, a graduate of Harvard Law School, was awarded two Bronze Stars as a troop commander during his service in Iraq. He has also handled several high-profile corruption cases in New York, including those against associates of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Bishop Lamor Whitehead. Scotten also previously served as a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts. In his letter, Scotten expressed concern that the administration might consider dropping the charges in exchange for some form of advantage or leverage, acknowledging it as a 'morally questionable' decision. 'There is a tradition in public service of resigning in a last-ditch effort to head off a serious mistake,' Scotten wrote. 'Some will view the mistake you are committing here in the light of their generally negative views of the new Administration.' He added that he did not share those negative views and could 'even understand how a Chief Executive whose background is in business and politics might see the contemplated dismissal-with-leverage as a good, if distasteful, deal.' Scotten's resignation marks the seventh departure amidst the controversy surrounding the push to dismiss the case. The attorney had been placed on administrative leave Thursday after refusing to approve the dismissal. Scotten's decision follows the resignation of Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon on Thursday. Sassoon resigned after refusing to dismiss the corruption case against Adams, providing a two-sentence resignation letter without mentioning Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's directives. In another email to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sassoon stated that Adams' attorneys had 'repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with the Department's enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed.' In his letter, Scotten acknowledged receiving correspondence indicating he had refused Bove's order to move to dismiss the case against Adams without prejudice. 'That is not exactly correct,' Scotten stated. 'The US Attorney, Danielle R/ Sassoon, never asked me to file such a motion, and I therefore never had an opportunity to refuse. But I am entirely in agreement with her decision not to do so, for the reasons stated in her February 12, 2025 letter to the Attorney General.





