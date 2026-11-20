The Department of Education investigates five districts for alleged FERPA violations regarding transgender student privacy and parental consent in gender support plans.

The United States Department of Education has launched formal federal investigations into five school districts across the nation. These districts are accused of violating federal student privacy laws by managing gender identity information for transgender students without parental consent. The probes focus on whether schools improperly restricted parent access to sensitive educational records regarding their children.

The agency alleges that specific districts facilitated gender transitions behind parents' backs. Investigators claim staff were encouraged to keep gender support plans in separate files. This practice allegedly allowed one name for a student in class while using another while speaking with parents. The core legal question involves the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.

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The Five School Districts Under Scrutiny

The Student Privacy Policy Office has identified five specific school systems for this inquiry. The targeted districts are the Colonial School District in Pennsylvania. Eau Claire Area School District in Wisconsin is also under investigation. The Thompson School District in Colorado faces scrutiny for similar practices. Community Unit School District 300 in Illinois is part of the federal probe. Finally, St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota is included in the investigation.

Newsweek contacted each district via email for comment regarding these allegations. The opening of an investigation does not mean the districts have been found to have violated either law. Officials state that these actions are preliminary steps to determine compliance with federal statutes. Each district must respond through the appropriate legal process to address the allegations.

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Federal Laws Governing Student Privacy Records

FERPA grants parents specific rights over their children's education records. These rights include the ability to inspect records and request amendments to inaccurate information. The Education Department argues schools cannot bypass these requirements by using separate files for gender records. Such separation is viewed as a mechanism to hide information from parents illegally.

PPRA places strict restrictions on schools requiring students to provide sensitive information through surveys. The department argues some questions in gender support plans fall under these protections. These questions reportedly require explicit parental consent before administration. The federal government contends that current school policies bypass these mandatory consent procedures.

Conflicting Views On Gender Support Protocols

Gender support plans establish how schools will support transgender students. These documents record preferred names, pronouns, and trusted adults at school. They also outline arrangements for bathrooms and locker room usage. A key component is whether parents know about the student's gender identity.

Policies allowing information withholding are intended to protect students at home. Schools often act when disclosure could pose a risk to the student's safety. The federal government argues such policies conflict with parents' rights under federal law. The department cites Eau Claire's plans asking students about safety with parents knowing their identity.

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Frank Miller, director of the Student Privacy Policy Office, stated that withholding sensitive information from parents is unacceptable. He emphasized that the law determines information sharing, not schools. Miller affirmed that parents are the first-decision makers in their children's lives. The office will hold every educational institution accountable for upholding these parental rights.

Legal Consequences And Future Enforcement Steps

If the department determines that a district violated FERPA or PPRA, it can pursue enforcement actions. Schools may be required to change policies to achieve compliance. Continued noncompliance can potentially put federal education funding at risk. These funds are critical for the daily operations of the targeted school districts.

These investigations are part of a widening federal effort targeting schools. The Department of Education announced separate investigations into districts in New Mexico and Pennsylvania earlier this month. The department has increasingly used federal student-privacy laws regarding gender-related records. St. Paul Public Schools claims its policy follows all applicable laws. The district requires a parent's signature for students under eighteen years old.