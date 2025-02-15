Federal Probationary Employees Face Mass Firings in Trump-Era Spending Cuts

Hundreds of thousands of newly hired federal employees are at risk of losing their jobs under a Trump administration plan to slash government spending. The cuts, overseen by a governmental efficiency unit headed by Elon Musk, target probationary employees, who have limited employee rights and may be dismissed without notice or severance pay.

The Theodore Roosevelt Building, home to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, was photographed on February 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Recently hired federal employees are facing a wave of probationary firings that have impacted numerous agencies, including Veterans Affairs, the Department of Energy, the Small Business Administration, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

These cuts are part of a Trump administration plan to significantly reduce government spending, overseen by a governmental efficiency unit headed by Elon Musk.Compensation for federal employees comprises approximately 3% of the 2024 fiscal year federal budget, according to government data. While the full extent of the terminations remains unclear, hundreds of thousands of probationary employees could be affected. A probationary employee is a newly hired worker placed on a trial period, typically lasting one or two years, although it can be longer at certain agencies, before they can be considered for full-time employment. During this probationary period, both the worker and their performance are closely monitored until they become permanent employees. 'The probationary period is an extension of the job application process, not an entitlement to permanent employment,' stated OPM spokesperson McLaurine Pinover. Around 220,000 federal employees had served under one year as of March 2024, and another 288,000 employees had between one and two years of service at that time. Josh Jewett, an employment and labor attorney representing individuals in the federal workforce, asserts that he has never witnessed anything like this before. Unlike non-probationary employees, probationary workers have limited employee rights. They may be dismissed without prior notice or severance pay. In most cases, they lack the right to appeal their termination. However, probationary employees are entitled to a written termination notice stating the reason for their dismissal. If a probationary employee believes they were fired based on a protected characteristic or activity, they have legal options to challenge their dismissal as unlawful, according to Jewett. For example, they cannot be fired due to discrimination based on their race, gender, or disability. Whistleblowers who report fraud, abuse, or other misconduct are protected from retaliation. If reinstated following a successful legal challenge, the probationary employee would be eligible for back pay, Jewett added. The American Federation of Government Employees, representing over 800,000 civil servants, including federal workers impacted by the cuts, stated, 'AFGE will fight these firings every step of the way. We will stand with every impacted employee, pursue every legal challenge available, and hold this administration accountable for its reckless actions,' said AFGE National President Everett Kelley in a statement





