Despite 2021 vows to overhaul the system, allegations at Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville reveal persistent sexual misconduct and a lack of meaningful reform in women's facilities.

More than three years after federal officials vowed to reform the prison system, allegations of sexual misconduct at the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama, suggest that little has changed for women inmates. Current and former employees have reported seeing few or no meaningful improvements since the promises were made in 2021. These reports come despite high-profile scandals that previously triggered calls for systemic accountability and external oversight.

The Alleged Assault by Officer Felix Wilder

Felix Wilder, a 35-year-old employee at the Aliceville lockup, reportedly exhibited behavior that alarmed inmates long before the alleged assault occurred. Colleagues noted that Wilder frequently appeared at work wearing gold chains and stylish jeans instead of the standard concrete gray government uniform. One woman described his movement as resembling that of someone who had just dismounted a horse from a long ride. He spoke slowly and maintained an intense gaze on prisoners as they moved through the drab buildings and shadeless yards of the secluded facility.

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In the fall of 2024, inmates began to notice Wilder hovering near Ela, a soft-spoken immigrant from Mexico who had been incarcerated for only a few years. Ela, who requested her name be altered for this report, has dark hair, dark eyes, and children waiting for her in Utah. Wilder positioned himself too close to her, displaying a level of familiarity that made the women feel uneasy. This proximity marked the beginning of a pattern that Ela later described as a recurrence of past trauma.

A History of Abuse at Dublin and Aliceville

Ela's cellmate, Ana, recognized the danger in Wilder's behavior immediately. At 40 years old, Ana had previously served fifteen years at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in California. There, she witnessed rampant sexual misconduct that earned the facility the nickname "rape club." The FBI eventually intervened, leading to charges against the warden, the chaplain, and nine other officers for sexually abusing female prisoners. Hundreds of women, including Ana, came forward with their stories to investigators and outside lawyers.

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After her transfer to Aliceville, Ana hoped to leave that history behind. However, the Aliceville facility presented its own brand of menace. Although the buildings were newer, the women had fewer freedoms. The roofs leaked, and the air sometimes carried a faint smell of mold. Staffing shortages often resulted in women being locked in their cells for days at a time. Thousands of miles from their families, who they could not call during these lockdowns, Ana and Ela formed an alliance based on shared fear and resilience.

Breakdown of Trust and Failed Systemic Reforms

The situation escalated when Ela broke down in sobbing, revealing her history of victimization. She told Ana that two years prior, an officer had pulled her into a closet and raped her. Ela stated that she had reported this first assault, but no action was taken. Now, she feared Wilder was repeating the abuse. She questioned why the prison would care about a second rape if it had ignored the first. Ana, feeling a dull rage, recalled the systemic failures at Dublin and wondered if any facility was truly safe.

Despite the arrest and conviction of ten Dublin staff members, which marked the largest sex abuse scandal in the Federal Bureau of Prisons' history, accountability appeared to fade quickly. A federal judge appointed an outside monitor, and the Justice Department dispatched attorneys to evaluate women's facilities. Congress passed a law to create an independent oversight office. However, by early 2024, the bureau announced it would shut down Dublin and transfer its inmates, and the promised reforms stalled. The Congress never appropriated funding for the new oversight office.

Ongoing Impunity and Administrative Silence

More than a dozen current and former federal prison employees stated they observed few or no meaningful improvements in the system since the 2021 reform vows. One Justice Department official noted that the only visible sign of progress was the installation of new sexual assault prevention posters. Alix McLearen, a top Bureau of Prisons official who retired in 2024 after serving as the agency's first administrator overseeing the women and special populations branch, stated that nothing had really changed.

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The case of Ela and the alleged actions of Felix Wilder highlight the persistent vulnerabilities within the federal prison system. While the Dublin scandal triggered a rare moment of governmental intervention, the subsequent inaction suggests a return to the status quo. For inmates at Aliceville and other facilities, the lack of effective oversight and accountability mechanisms leaves them exposed to the whims of staff members who operate with impunity.