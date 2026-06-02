Federal Offshore Wind Project Attentive Energy Killed by $928 Million Deal with TotalEnergies Amid Legal Challenge

A $928 million payment frOm the Biden administration to TotalEnergies to abandon the Attentive Energy offshore wind project has triggered a lawsuit from Democratic leaders, who call it an illegal payoff that violates environmental law and undermines renewable energy development.

A federal offshore wind project known as Attentive Energy ,planned roughly 54 miles south of Long Island and projected to power over one million homes and businesses by the early 2030s,has been terminated following a controversial pact between the Biden administration and French energy company TotalEnergies.

In March, the administration agreed to pay TotalEnergies $928 million to withdraw from the lease, a move that has sparked legal challenges from Democratic leaders. The plaintiffs argue the payment constitutes an illegal payoff and violates the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which requires the Interior Department to hold a hearing and find that continuation would likely cause serious harm to life,property, national security, or the environment before canceling a lease.

They contend the pact pressures a foreign firm to abandon renewable energy in favor of fossil fuel projects, constituting an abuse of taxpayer dollars that undermines energy independence and emission reduction goals. Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James are leading the lawsuit, framing the action as part of a broader pattern of hostility toward offshore wind under former President Donald Trump's influence. the admInistration defends the reimbursement as dollar-for-dollar compensation for TotalEnergies' expenditures on the lease and a separate North Carolina project, noting the company also agreed to cease new offshore wind developments in the U.S. and invest in fossil fuels.

This follows a similar April agreement that ended two other offshore wind projects off California, New York, and New Jersey, highlighting escalating political and legal battles over America's energy future





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Offshore Wind Totalenergies Attentive Energy Biden Administration Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act Lawsuit Renewable Energy Fossil Fuels New York Hochul James

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