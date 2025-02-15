Federal Layoffs Fuel Surge in DC Unemployment Claims

President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce have coincided with a sharp rise in unemployment claims in Washington D.C. Nearly 4,000 workers in the city have filed for unemployment insurance since Trump took office, with a significant spike in recent weeks. While the national unemployment rate remains relatively stable, experts warn that the impact on specific sectors and regions could be more pronounced.

The spike in jobless claims coincides with President Donald Trump's moves to fire thousands of federal government workers, and the situation could worsen as these efforts intensify.Since the start of the new year, nearly 4,000 workers in Washington D.C. have filed for unemployment insurance as part of a larger surge, according to Labor Department figures not adjusted for seasonal factors. In total, just under 7,000 claims have been filed in the six weeks of the new year, which is about 55% more than in the prior six-week period. Filings rose to 1,780 for the week ending Feb. 8, a 36% increase from the prior week and more than four times the number around the same period in 2024. While the national unemployment rate has been relatively stable, with the four-week moving average of initial claims at 216,000, little changed from the beginning of the year and actually trending lower for the most part over the past several months, the situation in Washington D.C. is more concerning. Raj Namboothiry, senior vice president at Manpower North America, the workforce solutions company, stated, 'I expect it to go higher, and definitely we'll be watching it very closely.' While it's unclear what share of the spike is directly related to federal government workers, the rise coincides with the White House ordering the layoffs of probationary employees along with thousands of others as the administration seeks a broad-based reduction in the labor force. In addition, some 75,000 employees have been laid off in the government sector in the year to date, according to the Labor Department. Namboothiry said the reduction of the federal workforce could present some problems in the region, though it would do little to dent a national picture that he called 'fairly stable.' 'Yes, the numbers are definitely sizable,' he said. 'But because you're spread across multiple agencies, multiple skill sets, multiple sectors, I don't see that playing a significant role in impacting the overall market.' There are about 2.4 million federal workers, excluding post office employees, with nearly one-fifth employed in the D.C. area and the others spread around the country. Outside of spikes around tax season, the number has held fairly constant since the late 1960s. Still, Trump has targeted the federal employment rolls as a major part of his effort to shrink the size of government. Displaced employees may not be out of work long, however. Namboothiry thinks their skill sets could be in high demand for certain sectors of the economy. 'This presents an opportunity, because there are clients who are looking for talent that's exiting that may benefit,' he said. 'There's going to be some conversations around an interest from employers with this pool of talent.'The cuts that Trump are targeting are spread around the government, with some agencies expecting dramatic cutbacks. How those displaced employees fare will depend on their fields of work, said Allison Shrivastava, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. 'It might be that very few of them remain without work,' she said. 'It definitely depends on sector. So for example, if you are in the accounting sector right now, that's a sector that, in terms of job postings, we've seen perform pretty well. Say you're in software development... those jobs have not been as in demand. The level of difficulty that you would have in finding a job would really be contingent on the sector that you're in.





