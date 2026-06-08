Federal lawsuit seeks to block UFC Freedom 250 from being held on the White House South Lawn

A federal lawsuit seeks to block UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, alleging organizers ignored permitting rules and environmental reviews.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealFox News’ Kayleigh McEnany reports on President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City. Trump, a lifelong Knicks fan, was personally invited by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who expressed excitement over the president’s attendance and highlighted shared interests.

The segment also notes President Trump’s presence at multiple major sporting events during his time in office and his plans to host a UFC fight at the White House on June 14. A federal lawsuit filed against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior seeks an emergency injunction to stop the UFC event scheduled for the White House South Lawn. According to the lawsuit, organizers ignored federal permitting rules, skipped environmental reviews and triggered conflict-of-interest concerns.

President Donald Trump met with UFC fighters Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2026, to discuss the UFC Freedom 250 match scheduled for June 14 outside the White House. Construction continues on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

, on May 26, 2026, ahead of a UFC match hosted by President Donald Trump to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States.and, yes, the plan is to stage a UFC card on the White House lawn. According to the lawsuit, the problems start with hosting the fights in front of the executive mansion.

The plaintiffs argue the White House South Lawn and nearby federal property are subject to strict rules that generally prohibit commercial structures and private sporting events without environmental review and congressional approval. DANA WHITE DISMISSES NOTION WHITE HOUSE UFC EVENT WILL BE ‘TOO POLITICAL’: ‘IT’S A HISTORY-MAKING EVENT’ The lawsuit argues UFC Freedom 250 is really a private, for-profit sporting event involving the UFC, broadcasters, sponsors and advertisers rather than a legitimate government-run celebration.

The UFC Freedom 250 championship belt is displayed inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. , on May 6, 2026. DANA WHITE SAYS 'I DON'T GIVE A S---' IF TRUMP FRIENDSHIP COSTS HIM BUSINESS, 250TH EVENT WAS TRUMP'S IDEA It also points to Trump's reported purchase of up to $50,000 worth of stock in TKO Group Holdings, the publicly traded parent company of the UFC.

Court filings argue that the event has less to do with commemorating American independence and more with promoting the UFC brand and celebrating The White House has already pushed back on the lawsuit, calling it an attempt to derail a properly permitted celebration.





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