Civil rights attorney John Burris sues Contra Costa County for enabling therapist Sofia Drotts to abuse minors, alleging blackmailed victims and ignored warnings.

Civil rights attorney John Burris filed a federal lawsuit against Contra Costa County on Tuesday, alleging that county officials enabled therapist Sofia Drotts to sexually abuse and blackmail multiple minor victims. The legal action seeks accountability for a systematic failure to protect vulnerable youth who were placed under Drotts care. The lawsuit highlights a pattern of ignored warnings and continued employment despite credible evidence of misconduct spanning months.

One of the most severe allegations details how Drotts allegedly gave contraband marijuana edibles to a second victim. The purpose was to coerce the boy into silence by making him fear trouble for possessing contraband if he exposed her misconduct. Drotts allegedly told the boy that juvenile hall staff would discover the edibles and punish him, thereby ruining his hard work toward rehabilitation and freedom. This tactic was designed to trap the victim in a cycle of fear and dependency.

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The victim claimed that Drotts threatened to force him to submit to a drug test that he would inevitably fail if he revealed their relationship to anyone. This psychological manipulation ensured the boy remained compliant and unable to seek help from authorities or family members. The victim requested to see another therapist but was forced to continue counseling sessions with Drotts, according to the boy attorney. This restriction isolated the victim from potential rescues and deepened the abusers control over his life.

Legal documents indicate that Drotts allegedly contacted the then-minor at least 64 times during the course of their relationship. Law enforcement possession of these call records showed evidence of ongoing sexual harassment and inappropriate communication. These repeated contacts occurred over a significant period, demonstrating a persistent pattern of boundary violations that should have triggered immediate intervention. The volume of calls underscores the obsessive nature of the alleged abuse.

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John Burris, who previously represented Rodney King and currently represents Jonathan Strickland, described the situation as placing a wolf in a hen house. Burris stated that a female sexual predator was turned loose on very needy young teenagers who were already in vulnerable positions. Assigning a woman with Drotts history and behavior to work with impressionable young men was described as a catastrophic error in judgment by county personnel. Burris argued that the county personnel turned a blind eye to credible evidence of abuse despite clear warning signs.

Prosecutors have charged Drotts with unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation of a person under eighteen years of age, sexual penetration by a foreign object, and possession of child pornography. She has pleaded not guilty to these serious sexual offense charges. The legal proceedings involve multiple court hearings where the severity of the accusations against the therapist continue to be evaluated by judicial authorities.

Following an October hearing, the District Attorneys office filed additional charges against Drotts. These new charges include DUI, willful child cruelty, and disobeying a court order. Drotts pleaded not guilty to these additional offenses at a hearing held on a Wednesday morning. The addition of criminal charges reflects the expanding scope of her alleged misconduct beyond the therapeutic setting. The legal system is now addressing both the sexual abuse and the subsequent criminal acts committed during her time in custody.

Drotts initially vanished after being charged in July, going on the run with one of the children involved in the case. She was finally apprehended in October during a traffic stop conducted by the California Highway Patrol. Officers allegedly found her driving while intoxicated with the child in the vehicle. This incident highlighted the immediate danger she posed to both the minor and public safety. The capture marked a turning point in bringing her accountability to justice.

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The second victim in the current lawsuit is seeking upwards of one hundred thousand dollars in damages from the county. He argues that the government woefully failed to notice the abuse during the fifteen months she allegedly targeted him. The lawsuit demands that the county accept responsibility for the systemic failures that allowed the abuse to continue unchecked. Burris is filing a government claim with the help of the first victim attorney to support these damages. The legal battle aims to force institutional change to prevent similar tragedies.

Burris claimed she preyed on boys like a wolf in a hen house and made the youngster act out erotic feelings and engage in sexual intimacy, according to the suit. A female sexual predator was turned loose on very needy young teenagers. Assigning this woman to work with impressionable young men was like assigning a wolf to guard a hen house, civil rights attorney Burris wrote in a statement. Once again, Contra Costa County personnel turned a blind eye to credible evidence of abuse, Burris wrote in the documents. The new accuser is filing a government claim with the help of the first victims attorney, John Burris, as they look to sue the county. The new victim requested to see another therapist, but was forced to continue counseling with her, according to the boy attorney.