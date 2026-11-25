Christopher Curtis of Pocatello, Idaho, was found guilty by a federal jury on Nov. 19 of fraud and money-laundering charges related to COVID-19 pandemic-relief funds.

Christopher Curtis of Pocatello, Idaho, was found guilty by a federal jury on Nov. 19 of fraud and money-laundering charges related to COVID-19 pandemic-relief funds.

POCATELLO — A local Pocatello man was found guilty by a federal jury on Nov. 19 of fraud and money-laundering charges related to COVID-19 pandemic-relief funds. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Idaho, Christopher Curtis was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

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Court documents state that on June 29, 2020, Curtis submitted false and fraudulent documents for a Paycheck Protection Program loan for his business, Preferred Nevada Logistics. However, it was later learned that the money earmarked for payroll costs, mortgage interest and rent was not actually used for those purposes. Curtis also claimed there were four employees at his business, but in reality, none existed.

In total, he obtained a loan for $101,667.67, which he used for personal expenses and to invest in stocks, incurring $160,000 in losses from stock trades and options. On June 23, Curtis also applied for an Economic Impact Disaster Loan, which can be used for business-related expenses, and obtained $93,900 for his fake business.

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"The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people," the release states. "The Department's work to combat fraud supports President Trump's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President JD Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs. " Curtis is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2027, before Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

He faces up to 110 years in prison and up to a $1.5 million fine.2 men arrested over suspected burglary at Prince William and Kate's country home