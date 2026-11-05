Federal Jury Convicts Fully Blooded Felons Members of RICO and Murder Charges

A federal jury in Cleveland convicted three Fully Blooded Felons gang members of murder, kidnapping, and RICO charges stemming from violent crimes, marking a major win for law enforcement.

On Thursday, a federal jury in Cleveland convicted three members of the Fully Blooded Felons gang of serious federal crimes, including murder, kidnapping, and racketeering. The defendants were found guilty after a three-week trial that detailed a pattern of violent criminal activity orchestrated by the organization. U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer stated that the verdicts send a clear message that those who terrorize communities will face severe legal consequences.

Convictions and Charges Against Gang Members

The jury convicted Raven Mullins, age 37, Malik Brooks, age 28, and Jayon Florence, age 23, of multiple counts under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. These charges include RICO Act murder, RICO conspiracy, RICO kidnapping, drug trafficking, and various gun crimes. Each defendant now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, although a specific sentencing date has not yet been scheduled by the court.

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The Kidnapping and Murder of a Female Victim

Prosecutors presented evidence that the gang kidnapped and killed a woman after suspecting she was romantically involved with a rival gang member and sharing information with them. On July 28, 2022, gang members held the victim captive in an apartment, where Mullins ordered Brooks and Florence to repeatedly punch and choke her. The gang reviewed her phone messages and contacts, believing she intended to provide information that could lead to Brooks' assault or death.

Transportation and Execution on Cleveland's West Side

Following the captivity period, Brooks, Florence, and other gang members drove the woman to Cleveland's West Side. There, they shot her 19 times, resulting in her death. The Department of Justice reported that the defendants left her body in the front seat of a stolen Kia Optima. This violent act was part of a broader pattern of retaliation and control asserted by the gang leadership over perceived threats to their operations.

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Additional Victims and Drug Trafficking Evidence

Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was kidnapped and assaulted after providing a statement to police regarding a robbery involving a Fully Blooded Felon member. She was held captive from June 30, 2022, to July 5, 2022, before being released. Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2023, Mullins and two other members robbed and killed another victim on the West Side of Cleveland, with Mullins' DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene.

Law Enforcement Success in Dismantling the Network

Evidence introduced during the trial showed that Brooks shot two rival gang members on July 18 and 20, 2022. Law enforcement also uncovered two stash houses at a local apartment complex used by Fully Blooded Felon members. During the execution of search warrants, authorities recovered more than 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, along with seven firearms. As of Thursday, 25 members of the gang have been charged and convicted of federal charges related to these crimes.

Official Statements on Gang Threat and Justice

U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer emphasized that the investigation was conducted by FBI Cleveland and local law enforcement partners to take down this hostile gang. Special Agent in Charge Joshua DelManzo of FBI Cleveland identified the Fully Blooded Felons as Cleveland's most significant gang threat. He credited the tireless work of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force and partners for ending the gang's reign of terror in northern Ohio.