Federal Judge to Transfer LA Homeless Funding Control to County Government

U.S. District Judge David Carter plans to approve a settlement transferring LAHSA federal homeless funding to Los Angeles County government starting June. The move follows decades of oversight failures and ensures $240 million in annual grants remain secure for homeless services in the region.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter intends to formally approve a landmark settlement next week that shifts control of federal homeless funds from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority ( LAHSA) to the Los Angeles County government. The transition, set to begin next month, marks the most significant overhaul of federal homeless financing in the region in decades. This judicial intervention resolves a legal battle initiated by LAHSA following the Trump administration's suspension of the agency.

Judicial Oversight Replaces LAHSA Management

Judge Carter announced his intent to sign the order on Monday, ending the agency's lawsuit regarding the June suspension by the Trump administration. The ruling addresses what the judge described as a decades-long dereliction of duty by both federal and local entities regarding public homelessness dollars. He emphasized that this decision restores proper governing bodies to the forefront of managing these critical resources.

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Carter cited extensive past audits and reports indicating that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had been aware of LAHSA's oversight deficiencies since 2007. He characterized the relationship between federal oversight and local governance as a partnership in failure, noting that local government turned a blind eye to transparency and accountability issues.

Historical Failures and Financial Mismanagement

The judicial scrutiny stems from documented cases of financial mismanagement and conflict of interest within LAHSA. The settlement highlights issues such as the signature of LAHSA's then-CEO, Va Lecia Adams Kellum, finalizing a $2.1 million contract with a nonprofit where her husband held a senior leadership role, despite claims of recusal. Additionally, the agency continued awarding millions to a high-risk nonprofit even after its own compliance team flagged it for billing services without enrolled participants.

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This high-risk organization's leader, Alex Soofer, recently pleaded guilty to diverting $2 million in funds. Another nonprofit operator, Michael Young, also found that LAHSA had mismanaged hundreds of millions in contracts. The judge expressed disappointment that funds meant for the most vulnerable were mishandled due to these systemic failures.

Transition Timeline and Federal Funding Security

The approved settlement ensures the Los Angeles region remains on track to receive roughly $240 million in new annual federal funding while implementing tighter checks on spending. The transfer of duties occurs in stages, with LAHSA's management of federal dollars for homeless services officially ending in June. This structured timeline aims to prevent disruption to essential homeless services during the handover.

Within two weeks of this year's federal awards, the county will be approved to apply for federal homeless money for the entire region. The county also assumes management of federal grants for ongoing programs that extend past June 2027. This step effectively shifts the financial responsibility from the non-profit authority to the local government body.

Operational Changes and Data System Takeovers

The county assumes control of the region's federally required database, known as HMIS, which tracks the specific homeless services received by individuals. Simultaneously, the county takes over CES, the system that matches people with taxpayer-funded housing. These actions represent the final elimination of LAHSA's remaining federal roles in the area.

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Judge Carter will receive quarterly reports on the transition's progress and retains the authority to intervene if either party requests dispute resolution. While the deal does not change which nonprofits provide shelter and outreach, it fundamentally alters the government entity paying them and ensures strict compliance with service requirements.

Federal government attorneys stated that the primary objective is to establish stronger oversight over homelessness spending after years of documented failures. Attorneys involved in the settlement emphasized that the timeline was carefully constructed to guarantee a smooth transition. This judicial oversight aims to restore integrity to the distribution of funds intended to serve the homeless population in Los Angeles.