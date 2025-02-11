Federal Judge Temporarily Reinstate Dellinger as Head of Office of Special Counsel

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from removing Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, while legal challenges to his firing continue. Dellinger, confirmed by the Senate in 2024, sued claiming his dismissal was illegal, arguing that federal law only allows for his removal in cases of inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance. No justification was provided for his termination in a Friday evening email from the White House personnel director. The judge's ruling requires Dellinger to retain access to OSC resources and authority until at least Thursday at midnight. Dellinger is seeking a permanent order reinstating him, arguing that his firing threatens the OSC's ability to protect federal whistleblowers.

A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel, ruling late Monday that the Trump administration cannot remove him or replace him while the legal battle over his firing continues. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the order, requiring that Dellinger retain access to OSC resources and authority through at least Thursday at midnight, while she considers his request for a temporary restraining order to prevent his dismissal.

Dellinger, who was confirmed by the Senate in 2024 for a five-year term, filed a lawsuit Monday arguing his removal was illegal. According to federal law, the Office of Special Counsel head can only be dismissed for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance. His firing came in a Friday evening email from the White House personnel director. The lawsuit states that no justification was provided for his termination. Dellinger’s role at the OSC includes investigating whistleblower complaints and enforcing the Hatch Act, which limits political activity by federal employees. Dellinger’s firing was part of a broader restructuring effort by the Trump administration, which has already removed multiple officials and attempted to dismantle federal agencies. On Monday, the White House also announced that Trump fired David Huitema, the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Both Huitema and Dellinger had been confirmed last year for five-year terms. The administration named Doug Collins, the newly confirmed Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary, as acting head of both agencies. The court will now consider whether Dellinger’s dismissal was lawful. The ruling blocking his removal expires Thursday at midnight, unless extended by the judge. Meanwhile, Dellinger is seeking a permanent order reinstating him as special counsel, arguing that his firing threatens the OSC’s ability to protect federal whistleblowers





