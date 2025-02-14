Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order Limiting Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against President Trump's executive order that aimed to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals under 19 years old. The ruling came after a lawsuit filed by families of transgender and nonbinary children, who argued the order was discriminatory and harmful. The judge noted that the order seemed to deny the existence and rights of transgender individuals. The case will continue, and the restraining order could be extended.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump 's executive order that sought to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals under 19 years old. The ruling, issued on Thursday, follows a lawsuit filed in early February by families with transgender or nonbinary children who alleged that Trump 's order already negatively impacted their healthcare access.

The Associated Press reported that the lawsuit argues the policy is discriminatory because it allows federal funds to cover the same treatments when they are not used for gender transition. Judge Brendan Hurson granted the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order after a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The order, effective for 14 days, halts Trump's executive order while the case progresses and could be extended. In his ruling, Hurson stated that Trump's executive order 'seems to deny that this population even exists, or deserves to exist.' Attorneys representing the plaintiffs contend that Trump's executive order is 'unlawful and unconstitutional' because it attempts to withhold federal funds previously authorized by Congress and violates anti-discrimination laws while encroaching on the rights of parents, according to the AP.President Trump signed the executive order shortly after taking office, directing federally run insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE, to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care. The order also instructs the Justice Department to pursue legal action and legislation to oppose these practices. The AP noted that Trump has employed strong rhetoric against gender-affirming care, falsely claiming that 'medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex.' Some hospitals have temporarily paused gender-affirming care, including prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone therapy, as they evaluate the implications of the order





