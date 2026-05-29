Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s $1.776B ‘weaponization’ fund

A federal judge on Friday paused implementation of President Trump’s $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund to compensate alleged victims of government persecution.

Trump says US naval blockade on Iran 'will now be lifted' -- as he huddles in Situation Room for 'final determination' on dealAlexandria, Va. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily blocked the administration from “taking any further action” to set up the fund or disperse the money pending further proceedings.

A federal judge on Friday paused implementation of President Trump’s $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund to compensate alleged victims of government persecution. Contractor Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty in 2023 to sharing 15 years of Trump’s tax returns with the New York Times for a 2020 article series.

Trump is not eligible to receive money from the weaponization fund, but many of his political allies are, and high-profile early applicants include many rioters who stormed the Capitol to disrupt certification of the 2020 election results. Alexandria, Va. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily blocked the administration from “taking any further action” to set up the fund or disperse the money pending further proceedings.

The Justice Department established the pot of money last week after Trump agreed to drop a lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns. If the fund is implemented, distributions would be governed by a five-member panel that would assess applications. Four members would be appointed by the attorney general, with the fifth chosen with congressional input. In theory, administration officials say anyone can apply for compensation, including Democrats who say they were treated unfairly.

The oversight board reportedly may be called the “President Donald J. Trump Truth and Justice Commission. ” A federal judge on Friday paused implementation of President Trump’s $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund to compensate alleged victims of government persecution. Alexandria, Va. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily blocked the administration from “taking any further action” to set up the fund or disperse the money pending further proceedings.

The Justice Department established the pot of money last week after Trump agreed to drop a lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns.





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