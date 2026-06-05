Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump Anti-Immigrant Policies, Orders Asylum Processing Restarted

A federal judge in Rhode Island has ruled that Trump administration policies freezing asylum and immigration benefits for individuals from 39 countries are illegal and rooted in anti-immigrant sentiments, ordering the immediate resumption of processing.

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge in Rhode Island struck down a series of immigration policies implemented by the Trump administration, ordering the immediate resumption of asylum processing and the restoration of immigration benefits for individuals from 39 countries.

The decision, issued by Judge John J. McConnell Jr., marks a significant legal victory for immigrant rights advocates and thousands of families left in legal limbo. The judge found that the policies were rooted in anti-immigrant sentiments and unlawfully discriminated against individuals based on their nationality, violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The policies in question included an indefinite suspension of asylum adjudications and a freeze on immigration applications for people from countries affected by a travel ban that the administration had expanded. The ban was imposed after a man from Afghanistan allegedly shot two National Guard troops, prompting President Trump to call for a permanent pause on migration from all Third World countries and expedited removals of those not deemed a net asset.

The freeze halted green cards, citizenship, and other benefits for millions of people already living in the United States, leaving them unable to work, access protections, or plan for their futures. Judge McConnell criticized the administration for allowing anti-immigrant animus to influence its decisions, noting that the challenged policies placed countless lives on hold solely based on their countries of birth.

Over six months later, many remain without work, legal status, or meaningful ability to plan for their futures, the judge stated. He rejected the government's invitation to ignore strong evidence of discrimination, calling it an invitation to profound naivete that the court must decline. The ruling was praised by advocacy groups, including Common Dreams and the New York Immigration Coalition, as a reaffirmation that the federal government cannot shut down lawful immigration pathways or discriminate based on origin.

Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, called the ruling a massive relief for asylum seekers and communities left in limbo. Milagro Sique, CEO of the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, expressed gratitude on behalf of thousands of immigrants, stating that the policies were wrong and caused profound fear.

Abbey Koenning-Rutherford of Muslim Advocates described the decision as an unsparing rejection of discriminatory actions under the false pretext of national security, noting that the policies unjustly revived the logic of the earlier Muslim and African bans. The ruling is seen as a major step in the right direction, though advocates acknowledge it is not the end of the fight.

Critics of the judge's decision, such as former Trump immigration official Mark Krikorian, argue that the ruling is based on a flawed formula that assumes any policy opposed by progressives must be racist. However, the judge's thorough examination of the evidence and the administration's own statements led him to conclude that anti-immigrant sentiments were a motivating factor.

The ruling requires the administration to immediately resume processing immigration applications for affected countries, restoring a crucial pathway to legal status for hundreds of thousands of people. This decision underscores the importance of the judicial system in upholding the rule of law and protecting immigrants from discriminatory policies





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