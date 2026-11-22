Trial set in alleged Penn State fraternity cocaine ring case: court filings show Agostino Abbatiello’s federal trial starts Jan. 4, 2027, in Williamsport. Prosecutors say he supplied bulk cocaine to fraternities.

A judge has set a trial date in the case against the accused ringleader of the alleged Penn State fraternity cocaine ring. Newly filed court documents show that Agostino Abbatiello’s federal trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2027, in Williamsport.

Federal prosecutors accuse Abbatiello of supplying bulk quantities of cocaine to multiple fraternities, including Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. A 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Franklin County late Friday night.

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Local man gets three life sentences in connection to child molestation cases: DAFurther details have been released after officials said a staff member was injured during an assault by a trespasser at Camp Curtin Academy in Harrisburg last week. Four staff members were injured Friday morning after an assault involving an inmate at SCI Camp Hill, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed.