Federal judge says New Hampshire must make it easier to prove citizenship when registering to vote

A federal judge says New Hampshire must make it easier for voters to prove their U.S. citizenship. U.S.

Russian drone targeting Ukraine hits apartment building in Romania, injuring 2, officials sayFederal judge had sex in chambers with police officer and lied about it, investigation foundClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60Martina McBride, Morris Day among wave of cancellations at Trump-linked Freedom 250 concertsAP Entertainment WireBlue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireFederal judge had sex in chambers with police officer and lied about it, investigation foundClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60Martina McBride, Morris Day among wave of cancellations at Trump-linked Freedom 250 concertsAP Entertainment WireBlue Origin rocket explodes on the launch pad during an engine-firing test1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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New Hampshire Voting Voting Rights Samantha Elliot 2026 Elections General News NH State Wire Politics U.S. News Elections Constitutional Law American Civil Liberties Union Courts Chris Sununu Henry Klementowicz

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