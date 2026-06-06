Federal Judge Rules Trump Administration's Immigration Policies Targeting 39 Countries Were Unlawful

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's policies, which prevented immigrants from 39 countries from receiving decisions on asylum, work permits, green cards, and citizenship applications, were unlawful. Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell found that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services placed individuals in 'indeterminate legal limbo' based solely on their national origin, violating both immigration and administrative laws.

A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Trump administration implemented unlawful policies that barred immigrants from 39 countries from receiving decisions on their immigration benefit applications, including asylum, work permits, green cards, and citizenship.

Chief U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Providence, Rhode Island, struck down a series of measures adopted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The judge stated these policies placed individuals from numerous African, Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern nations in "indeterminate legal limbo.

" He emphasized that immigrants had followed the legal processes set by Congress and USCIS regulations but were left "stuck waiting, for months on end, for benefit requests that USCIS refuses to adjudicate. " Judge McConnell, appointed by former President Barack Obama, found the policies were enacted without proper statutory or regulatory authority and were influenced by "anti-immigrant sentiments," which are prohibited from guiding agency decisions.

He noted that the delays were solely due to the applicants' countries of birth, not any wrongdoing on their part. The ruling is a significant victory for a coalition of immigrant service organizations and labor unions that filed a lawsuit in March challenging the USCIS policies.

Skye Perryman, head of the legal group Democracy Forward, which represents the plaintiffs, stated, "This ruling reaffirms a basic principle: the federal government cannot shut down lawful immigration pathways or discriminate against people based on where they come from.

" The policies were part of a broader immigration crackdown by the Trump administration, which, following an incident involving a suspect from Afghanistan, announced a plan to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" and expanded travel bans to cover 39 nations. Countries subject to full travel bans included Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, Somalia, Venezuela, and Syria, with the administration citing vetting and security concerns.

Judge McConnell ruled that USCIS violated both immigration laws and administrative procedures, writing that the agency "has neither 'followed the law' nor 'done things the right way.

'" The decision underscores the judiciary's role in checking executive overreach and upholding equal protection under the law, regardless of national origin. immigrant service organizations and labor unions celebrated the decision as a critical safeguard against discriminatory immigration practices. The case highlighted the tension between national security justifications and the legal rights of immigrants seeking lawful benefits. The judge's opinion stressed that the government's actions were arbitrary and lacked a legitimate basis, undermining the integrity of the immigration system.

The ruling orders USCIS to resume processing applications from individuals of the affected countries without further unlawful delay. This judgment serves as a precedent against future policies that might target immigrants based on nationality, reinforcing that immigration law must be applied uniformly. The coalition of plaintiffs included groups that assist immigrants with legal services and workers' rights, demonstrating broad opposition to the administration's tactics.

The court's decision also brings attention to the procedural safeguards that federal agencies must follow, ensuring that policy changes undergo proper notice-and-comment rulemaking rather than being implemented through internal directives. Legal experts note that the ruling could influence other ongoing challenges to immigration restrictions. While the Trump administration may appeal, the immediate effect is a halt to the discriminatory hold on adjudications.

The case underscores the importance of judicial oversight in protecting the rights of non-citizens and maintaining the rule of law in immigration enforcement





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