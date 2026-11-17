A federal judge ruled that the Hermon School Committee in Maine discriminated against The Pines Church by denying a lease based on religious bias, violating the First Amendment and state law.

A United States federal court has determined that the Hermon School Committee in Maine engaged in religious discrimination against The Pines Church of Bangor. The ruling addresses a 2022 dispute where the church sought a yearlong lease for Sunday services at Hermon High School.

Lease Denial and Judicial Findings

Chief U.S. District Judge Lance Walker issued a ruling Friday stating that the school committee discriminated against the church. The decision found that religious bias directly influenced the committee's choice to deny the requested lease. This legal determination confirms that the denial was not based on neutral policy but on the religious nature of the proposed use.

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The conflict began in 2022 when Matt Gioia, the lead pastor of The Pines Church, approached the Hermon School Department. He requested a yearlong lease to hold Sunday worship services at the high school. The church sought a stable, long-term arrangement rather than a standard month-to-month rental agreement for their facilities.

The school committee, however, did not approve the yearlong lease. Instead, they rejected the request, citing concerns regarding the establishment of religion. This rejection prompted legal action that would eventually reach the federal bench for a constitutional review.

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Committee Member Motivations and Bias

Judge Walker identified specific biases among committee members that violated the First Amendment. He noted that Christopher McLaughlin, Stephanie Oiler, and Karen Shorey were improperly influenced by the church's religious identity. The judge found their decisions were rooted in personal disagreement with the church's beliefs.

Christopher McLaughlin sent questions through then-Superintendent Micah Grant to clarify how the church approached its proposal. Although Grant apologized for these questions, the judge found that McLaughlin would have handled a similar lease from a like-minded organization differently. This disparity highlighted a clear double standard in the committee's application of rules.

Judge Walker wrote that McLaughlin based his decision directly on the plaintiffs' religious beliefs. He also stated that the committee member's political and cultural ethics flowed from those beliefs. This构成了 a sufficient bad motive for First Amendment purposes as interpreted by the Supreme Court.

Legal Consequences for the School District

The judge ruled that the Hermon School Department's actions violated the church's First Amendment rights. The denial of the lease also violated Maine's public accommodations law. This legal framework protects organizations from discrimination in public facilities based on their beliefs or identities.

The ruling requires the Washington School District to apologize to the church. In addition to the apology, the district must pay $275,000 in damages. This financial penalty underscores the severity of the constitutional violation found by the court.

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While the judge acknowledged Grant's repeated efforts to help Gioia through the application, he still held the committee accountable. The findings suggest that individual biases within a governmental body can taint official decisions even if one participant acted in good faith.

Future Leases and Injunction Denial

Advocates for Faith & Freedom praised the federal judge's ruling. They viewed the decision as a necessary protection for religious freedom in public schools. The group highlighted the importance of preventing government entities from favoring non-religious or different religious groups.

However, the church did not receive a court order to block future lease denials. Judge Walker denied the request for an injunction against the school's rental policy. He noted the attorneys failed to prove the written policy itself was unconstitutional.

The judge stated that the church's attorneys did not adequately address legal requirements for an injunction. Specifically, they could not establish irreparable harm from the current policy. This leaves the school district to revise its internal procedures without immediate federal oversight.

The dispute highlights the complex intersection of religious expression and public school facilities. While the specific lease was denied based on bias, the general policy remains in effect. The school department must now navigate future requests with greater adherence to constitutional neutrality.