Federal Judge Rejects Injunction Against Trump Election Integrity Order

A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Trump's executive order requiring citizenship verification for federal elections, ruling that the plaintiffs failed to show imminent harm.

A federal judge has rejected a request for a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at tightening citizenship verification for federal elections.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols on Friday, dealt a setback to plaintiffs who argued the order would suppress voter turnout and harm their organizational missions. The lawsuit was brought by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, challenging Trump's March 31, 2026, executive order titled 'Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.

' The order declared that the right to vote in federal elections is reserved exclusively for U.S. citizens and mandated the creation of state citizenship lists to be shared with federal authorities. It also threatened criminal penalties for violations. The plaintiffs sought an emergency injunction, claiming the order would cause irreparable harm by disenfranchising voters and interfering with their voter registration and mail-in voting efforts.

However, Judge Nichols ruled that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate imminent and irreparable harm necessary for such relief, nor did they show a substantial likelihood of standing under Article III of the Constitution. In his 15-page opinion, Nichols noted that the executive order does not command the plaintiffs to do anything and that no agency has yet acted under the order in a way that harms them.

'Because Plaintiffs have failed to carry their burden with respect to establishing that they have a substantial likelihood of standing based on injury, they have also failed to show that those injuries are certain enough and great enough to warrant preliminary injunctive relief,' the judge wrote. The ruling is a preliminary victory for the Trump administration, but the case will proceed on its merits.

Legal experts say the order raises significant constitutional questions about federal authority over election administration, which is traditionally a state function. The plaintiffs have indicated they will continue to litigate. The executive order is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to restrict mail-in voting and enhance voter ID requirements, citing concerns over election integrity. Critics argue these measures disproportionately impact minority and low-income voters.

The lawsuit is being closely watched as a potential test case for the limits of executive power in election law. The White House defended the order, with a spokesperson stating, 'President Trump is committed to ensuring every legal vote counts and that our elections are free from fraud. This executive order is a common-sense step to protect the integrity of our democratic process.

' Meanwhile, voting rights advocates condemned the ruling as a blow to democratic participation. 'This decision allows the administration to move forward with a dangerously vague and potentially discriminatory order,' said a representative from the NAACP. 'We will continue to fight for every American's right to vote. ' The case is Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee v.

Trump, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. As the legal battle unfolds, election officials across the country are preparing for potential changes to voter registration and mail-in ballot procedures. The order requires states to submit citizenship lists to the Department of Homeland Security by June 2026, though several states have indicated they will resist compliance. This conflict could lead to further litigation and uncertainty ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Judge Nichols' ruling marks an early skirmish in what promises to be a protracted legal struggle over the balance between executive directives and voting rights. With no immediate resolution in sight, the fight over citizenship verification is likely to continue shaping the political landscape as the nation approaches another election cycle





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Voting Rights Executive Order Citizenship Verification Mail-In Voting Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal judge blocks Alabama redistricting plan in blow to TrumpCourt blocks Alabama congressional map tied to GOP redistricting push.

Read more »

Chicago-area home listings to return to Zillow after federal judge rulingThousands of Chicago-area home listings will no longer be featured on some of the most popular real estate websites after a feed was turned off.

Read more »

Federal judge throws out Amtrak injunction request in Metro-North track access disputeA federal judge dealt Amtrak a major legal setback on Friday by denying its request for a preliminary injunction forcing Metro-North Railroad to once again

Read more »

Judge Rejects Request for Don Lemon Fans' Data in Protest InvestigationA judge has rejected a request by a federal agent to collect the personal data of fans of a YouTube channel belonging to Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor, in a criminal investigation related to a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Read more »