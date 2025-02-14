Federal Judge Pauses Trump's Executive Order Restricting Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to limit access to gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. This legal victory is a response to a lawsuit filed by a national LGBTQ+ family organization and a doctors' group, challenging the order's constitutionality and discriminatory nature.

A federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting gender-affirming care for individuals under 19 years old. This legal victory comes amidst a wave of lawsuits challenging Trump's sweeping executive orders, which seek to reverse numerous policies enacted by his predecessor, President Joe Biden. The plaintiffs in this case include a national organization representing families of LGBTQ+ individuals and a prominent doctors' organization.

The lawsuit argues that Trump's executive order is both 'unlawful and unconstitutional' for several reasons. First, it attempts to withhold federal funds previously authorized by Congress for gender-affirming care. Second, it violates anti-discrimination laws by infringing on the rights of parents and individuals seeking this healthcare. Additionally, the lawsuit contends that the policy is inherently discriminatory because it allows federal funds to cover similar treatments when they are not used for gender transition.Trump's executive order, signed shortly after his inauguration, directed federally funded insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE, to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care. It also instructed the Department of Justice to actively pursue litigation and legislation to oppose these practices. The lawsuit cites several instances where families have experienced appointments being canceled as medical institutions react to the new directive. This legal challenge represents a significant setback for Trump's efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care, a stark contrast to the Biden administration's approach, which aimed to explicitly expand civil rights protections for transgender individuals. Trump has repeatedly used inflammatory language to oppose gender-affirming care, falsely claiming that 'medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex.' Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, strongly support access to gender-affirming care for eligible individuals. Care for transgender youth typically involves a comprehensive evaluation by a team of professionals. This may include social transition strategies, such as changing hairstyle or pronouns, and, in some cases, puberty blockers or hormone therapy. Surgical interventions are extremely rare for minors





