Federal Judge Pauses Trump's Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A second federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The order came after lawsuits filed by Democratic attorneys general and doctors, arguing that the executive order violates equal rights and states' rights.

A second federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, pausing President Donald Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 19. U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King granted the order after the Democratic attorneys general of Washington state, Oregon, and Minnesota sued the Trump administration last week. Three doctors joined as plaintiffs in the suit, filed in the Western District of Washington.

This decision follows a similar temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge in Baltimore just a day earlier, who blocked the executive order in response to a separate lawsuit filed on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children. Judge Brendan Hurson's order will last 14 days but could be extended, effectively putting Trump's directive on hold while the case proceeds. Both Hurson and King were appointed by former President Joe Biden.Trump signed the executive order last month, halting federal funding for institutions providing gender-affirming care and directing federally run insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE for military families, to exclude coverage for it. The order also instructs the Department of Justice to pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice. Medicaid programs in some states currently cover gender-affirming care, and Trump's order suggests this could end, targeting hospitals and universities that receive federal money and provide the care. In the complaint filed in Seattle, the three Democratic attorneys general argue that the executive order violates equal rights protections, the separation of powers, and states' powers to regulate what is not specifically delegated to the federal government. The Trump administration disputed these claims in court filings, asserting that 'The President's authority to direct subordinate agencies to implement his agenda, subject to those agencies' own statutory authorities, is well established,' according to Justice Department attorneys. A large crowd gathered outside the federal courthouse to witness Friday's hearing, with some carrying signs declaring 'Protect Trans Kids' or displaying Pride flags with the words 'You are loved.' Washington Attorney General Nick Brown praised the ruling, stating, 'We had over 100 declarants submit their personal stories about the impact of this illegal and unconstitutional and hateful order, and their bravery allowed for justice to be done today.' He emphasized that the temporary restraining order is just the first step in a lengthy battle and expressed hope that it reassures health care providers in the state that they can continue providing gender-affirming care to their patients.Natalie Koconis, a third-year medical student who participated in the demonstration outside the courthouse with other medical students and doctors, shared her relief at the judge's decision. Koconis highlighted that Trump's executive order 'is something that has already had material impacts on our ability' to treat transgender youth. She underscored the group's desire for 'everybody to get the care that they need and deserve.' This legal challenge is part of a broader wave of efforts targeting transgender rights. In addition to the healthcare access restrictions, Trump has also signed orders aiming to ban transgender individuals from military service, establish new rules for teaching about gender in schools, and prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. Legal challenges have already been filed against these orders, particularly those concerning military service, the proposed relocation of transgender women in federal prisons to men's facilities, and the recognition of only an individual's sex assigned at birth, which led to the halt in allowing gender markers to be changed on passports. Further lawsuits are anticipated, mirroring the pattern of legal challenges against various Trump administration policies





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law & Politics Transgender Youth Gender-Affirming Care Trump Administration Executive Order Federal Judge Legal Challenges Healthcare Access LGBTQ+ Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Pauses Trump's Plan to Freeze Federal AidA federal district judge issued a one-week administrative stay on a case challenging the Trump administration's plan to freeze federal aid. The administration argues the plan aligns with President Trump's vision for government services, targeting programs deemed politically charged.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump Administration's Federal Funding FreezeA federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo aimed at freezing funding to various federal programs, citing concerns about potential irreparable harm. The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, came after New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging the memo's legality. The pause affects a wide range of state programs that rely on federal funding, including Medicaid, healthcare services, disaster relief, and public education. The White House has attempted to clarify the memo's scope and reassure the public that essential programs like Social Security and Medicare will continue uninterrupted.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump Buyout Deadline for Federal WorkersA federal judge has temporarily halted President Trump's buyout deadline for over two million federal workers, giving them until Monday to decide whether to resign with pay through September or stay in their positions with potential layoff risks. The judge's decision doesn't rule on the legality of the program, which could still be implemented. Over 40,000 workers have already accepted the buyout, but unions are urging employees not to take the offer due to concerns about payment.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump Administration's Buyout Deadline for Federal WorkersA federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's buyout deadline for federal workers, providing them with more time to decide whether to resign and receive pay through September or remain in their positions and risk potential layoffs. The buyout program, which affects over two million employees, has been challenged by unions who argue it violates federal law and may result in unpaid workers. The judge's decision to pause the deadline does not address the legality of the program, and a further hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump Administration's 'Fork in the Road' Offer to Federal EmployeesA federal judge in Boston has extended his pause on the Trump administration's 'Fork in the Road' offer to federal employees, which gave them a choice to resign or face significant reforms, including layoffs and a return to the office. The judge will issue a subsequent decision at a later date.

Read more »

Federal Judge Pauses Trump-Musk Buyout Offer for Federal EmployeesA federal judge in Massachusetts has extended a pause on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's plan to offer buyouts to federal employees. The judge cited a lawsuit filed by labor unions who argue the offer is unlawful and harmful to public service. The judge also temporarily barred the government from seeking more buyouts.

Read more »