U.S. District Judge Amir Ali mandated the production of emails, memos, and drafts from the Trump administration regarding sanctions on law firms, following a lawsuit alleging illegal retaliation for First Amendment activity and referencing statements by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

A federal judge ordered the search of White House servers after a legal group sued the Trump administration, in part over Karoline Leavitt’s claim about the “lies” of “ Big Law.

”was illegal retaliation for protected First Amendment activity. One of the statements it cites is a comment by the then-White House press secretary to the Wall Street Journal in April 2025, when the president was putting in place sanctions via executive order—and when some law firms were striking deals to avoid them.

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“President Trump’s policy team is executing on his directive to hold Big Law accountable for their weaponization of justice and their lies, and the strategy has proven tremendously successful,”“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said about Leavitt last summer.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali required the administration to produce certain emails, memos and drafts from around that time related to the sanctions, or else claim executive privilege over them. , which was a mixed bag regarding the ABA’s discovery requests, Ali writes that the government must produce emails from Feb. 13 through April 18—“twenty-one days before the first law firm order until seven days after the last alleged law firm agreement.

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” Ali writes that “drafts of the law firm orders will reveal how the language in those orders changed over time, which may shed light on the government’s motivation in issuing the orders and the desired effect of the orders on the law firms. ” “Memoranda accompanying the law firm orders and agreements may also articulate the government’s goals and analysis, and the existence of memoranda formalizing the government’s objective could establish the existence of a policy of intimidation,” he adds.

In March, Ali denied the government’s request to dismiss the case, which is built partly around Leavitt’s remark about the president’s “policy team. ”from April 2025 showed discussions preceding the lifting of sanctions against firm Paul, Weiss after it agreed to the Trump administration’s list of demands, including $40 million in free work. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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