Federal Judge Orders Removal of Trump's Name from Kennedy Center in Blow to Former President

A federal judge has ordered the removal of Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center's concert hall, ruling that the renaming violated the center's charter and was an improper use of federal funds. Trump lashed out on Truth Social, calling the judge a 'Radical Left Democrat' and claiming the building is structurally dangerous. The decision halts a planned $50 million renovation and raises quEstions about executive authority.

A federal judge has ordered the removal of former President Donald Trump 's name from the Kennedy Center 's concert hall, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from Trump himself.

The ruling, issued by Judge John R. Cooper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,stems from a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to rename the center's theater after the former president. The lawsuit, filed by the Kennedy Center's former chairman and other board members, argued that the renaming was an improper use of federal funds and violated the center's charter.

Judge Cooper agreed, granting a preliminary injunction that blocks the employ of Trumps name and ordering the administration to remove all branding within 14 days. The judge wrote that the renaming appeared to be a political move rather than a legitimate exercise of authority. trump responded angrily to the ruling, taking to his Truth Social platform to denounce Judge Cooper.

He grouped Cooper among the "Radical Left Democrats" and criticized the decision to keep the Kennedy Center open despite renovation needs. Trump claimed the building is structurally dangerous, with rotting beams and parking areas subject to collapse, and accused Cooper of ignoring safety concerns. he lamented that the judge would rather see the institution "DIE" than allow him to transform it into something everyone could be proud of.

The former president also referenced his pride in taking over what he called a "losing Institution" and his visiOn for making it a "Great and Prestigious WINNER.

" The case has broader implications for the separation of powers and the limits of executive authority. Judge Cooper's ruling underscores the judiciary's role in checking actions that exceed statutory authority. The Kennedy Center,a renowned cultural institution, became a political battleground after Trump pushed for the renaming in 2020. The planned $50 million renovation, tied to the center's 50th anniversary, is now in limbo as the legal fight continues.

Cooper has previously presided over cases related to Trump,including prosecutions of individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. In one such case, he sentenced a defendant to seven years in prison for entering the Capitol armed with a handgun and attacking officers, stating the individual was a leader of the mob,not a bystander. Keywords: ["Judge Cooper", "Kennedy Center", "Trump", "renaming", "lawsuit", "preliminary injunction", "Truth Social", "Radical Left", "Capitol riot", "January 6"





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Judge Cooper Kennedy Center Trump Renaming Lawsuit

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