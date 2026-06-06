Federal Judge Nixes Trump Immigration Policy as Senate Passes $70B Bill; Deportation Updates and Global Headlines

A federal court invalidated a Trump-era immigration rule affecting dozens of nations while Congress approved a major funding package. Additional reports cover deportations to Congo, new stadium plans for the Chicago Bears, the death of actor Anthony Head, and assorted international and quirky news stories.

More than half of Latin Americans deported from the United States to Congo have now returned to their home countries, a development highlighting ongoing challenges with repatriation processes.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has struck down a Trump-era immigration policy that impacted 39 countries, marking a significant legal victory for immigrant rights advocates. In legislative action, the Senate approved a $70 billion immigration bill after rejecting amendments aimed at permanently banning the use of a settlement fund associated with former President Trump.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears organization announced they are moving forward with plans to secure a new stadium location in Northwest Indiana, a move that could reshape the franchise's future. In entertainment news, actor Anthony Head, best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 72. The U.S. job market remains robust, yet many Americans express frustration over limited economic prospects and rising prices.

In odd news, a live frog was discovered inside a prepackaged salad bag at a grocery store, prompting health and safety investigations. Off the coast of Chilean Patagonia, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker, an incident captured on video and widely shared online. A novel social trend called a "to-do list date" is gaining popularity, where friends gather to tackle personal tasks together. In Germany, a striking photograph shows a wall of wild horses galloping through a western town.

Health officials warn that fans drinking alcohol while watching the World Cup in extreme heat faces heightened risks. In Central Africa, an Ebola outbreak threatens to surge to 20,000 cases without aggressive public health interventions. Anxiety about air travel is on the rise, with experts offering coping strategies for in-flight nervousness. A tech reminder advises against using rice to dry wet smartphones, suggesting better methods.

The electric guitar's legacy continues to influence generations of musicians and popular culture. For the fourth consecutive year, Southern Baptists are considering tightening restrictions on churches that have women pastors. In military news, U.S. armed forces are awaiting clear guidance from the Pentagon following fluctuating policy signals from the Trump administration regarding European deployments. In a major bust, authorities apprehended an Australian cockroach trafficking kingpin with 100,000 illegal insects, setting a record for wildlife smuggling.

Religious news includes Pope Leo XIV's recent public appearance in St. Peter's Square and his upcoming visit to Barcelona, which will include a stop at Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Familia. Images also show migrants arriving by boat in the Canary Islands after a perilous 13-day journey from Senegal





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Immigration Trump Administration Federal Judge Senate Deportation Chicago Bears Stadium Anthony Head Buffy The Vampire Slayer U.S. Economy Whale Kayaker Chile Ebola Central Africa World Cup Alcohol Heat Risk Anxiety Flying Smartphone Electric Guitar Southern Baptists Women Pastors Pentagon U.S. Military Europe Cockroach Trafficking Wildlife Smuggling Pope Leo XIV Vatican Sagrada Familia Barcelona Migrants Canary Islands

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