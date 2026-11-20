The ruling follows a Supreme Court judgement earlier this year striking down Trump’s attempt to exclude children of immigrants who are not documented and temporary legal residents from the Constitutional guarantee.

last year, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Office of Communications. This week’s ruling guarantees that the federal government cannot enforce the executive order against people born in or residing in Santa Clara County, where about 42% of the population was born in a country other than the United States and 60% of children were born to at least one parent born in another country, said Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti.

The injunction also declares that the executive order was unlawful, officials said in the press release.

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“The message that we want to get across to residents throughout the county is that this is one challenge that they do not have to worry about, one injustice that this federal administration was trying to advance against our immigrant community — one amongst many — that is no longer an issue,” LoPresti said. “When you really look at how our community, how our county has grown into one of the most successful and productive and groundbreaking counties, it is because of the immigrant experiences.

It’s because of the work that the immigrants have put into this county, it’s because of the ideas they have brought, the vision they have brought,” LoPresti added.

“When we have a federal government that is hellbent on attacking that community, we view it as our mission in the county counsel’s office … to do everything we can to protect that community and its rights. ” President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14160, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” on the first day of his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, aiming to revoke birthright citizenship from the children of immigrants who are undocumented and people legally but temporarily in the United States, according to the text of the order.

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Birthright citizenship originates from the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which establishes that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. ” “When the President’s executive order threatened one of the most fundamental promises enshrined in our Constitution, the County of Santa Clara took action and won,” said Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee in the release.

“We will never stand by while the rights, dignity and future of our immigrant families are threatened. Protecting the rights of our residents is not just our responsibility, it is who we are as a County. ”that sued the Trump administration over the executive order.

The county’s lawsuit, which argued that Trump did not have “unilateral authority to amend the Constitution” or create new restrictions on birthright citizenship through an executive order, was filed Jan. 30, 2025 with the direction of the Board of Supervisors, officials said.

“When this executive order was first issued, it caused a real panic nationwide because it signaled Trump’s willingness to be incredibly aggressive in undermining what is one of the most foundational guarantees of citizenship for folks that are born in this nation, even when born to undocumented immigrants,” LoPresti said. “It is enshrined in the Constitution and in statute. ” The federal ruling is based on the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling in Trump v.

Barbara that “children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States . . . are citizens at birth,” officials said. , questions about the “final judgements and the scopes of the injunction” remained, LoPresti said.

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Santa Clara County’s case was stayed, and since the Supreme Court’s decision, the county was able to “negotiate a permanent injunction” blocking any enforcement of the order in the county. The case’s conclusion brings peace of mind to some members of Santa Clara County’s immigrant community in the face of a presidential administration that has been “volatile,” said Huy Tran, executive director of SIREN Immigrant Rights.

Tran has birthright citizenship as the child of Vietnamese immigrants who were still classified as refugees at the time of his birth, he said.

“That, of course, led me to the question of how far does this executive order go? And there are a lot of people who are in my situation — whose parents came as refugees and whose children were born here before they were able to formally attain citizenship or status — and the feeling of just being held up in limbo is one that causes you to feel like you don’t have a home,” Tran said.

“Birthright citizenship is a concept that is really built into the idea of who we are as a nation, who we are as a community and who really gets to define what it means to be an American. ” Other cases filed around the same time as Santa Clara County’s case are still pending, LoPresti added. The Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the outcome of the lawsuit.

County Executive James R. Williams said in the release that the injunction “provides critical certainty and protection for families throughout Santa Clara County while reinforcing one of our nation’s most important constitutional protections. ” “Birthright citizenship is at the heart of our nation’s founding principles and ensures we never have a permanent underclass of noncitizens,” Williams continued.

“The County is proud to have played a role in defending a constitutional guarantee that has been settled law for more than 125 years, and we will continue to defend the Constitution, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of our diverse communities. ”