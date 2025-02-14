Federal Judge Halts Trump Order Restricting Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals under the age of 19. The ruling, which came after a lawsuit filed by families of transgender and nonbinary children, puts the president's directive on hold while the case proceeds. The judge, who was nominated by President Biden, stated that the order 'seems to deny that this population even exists, or deserves to exist.'

Judge Brendan Hurson, who was nominated by President Biden, granted the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The ruling essentially puts Trump's directive on hold while the case proceeds. Trump's executive order 'seems to deny that this population even exists, or deserves to exist,' Hurson said. The order, signed shortly after Trump took office, directs federally run insurance programs, including Medicaid and TRICARE, to exclude coverage for gender-affirming care. Trump's order also calls on the Department of Justice to aggressively pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice. The lawsuit includes several accounts from families who say their children's appointments have been canceled as medical institutions react to the new directive. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that Trump's executive order is 'unlawful and unconstitutional' because it seeks to withhold federal funds previously authorized by Congress and because it violates anti-discrimination laws while infringing on the rights of parents. Similar to legal challenges to state bans on gender-affirming care, the lawsuit also alleges that the policy is discriminatory because it allows federal funds to cover the same treatments when they're not used for gender transition. Some hospitals have already paused gender-affirming care, including prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone therapy, while they assess the impact of the order. Trump's stance on this issue represents a sharp departure from the Biden administration, which sought to explicitly extend civil rights protections to transgender individuals. Trump has used strong language in opposing gender-affirming care, falsely claiming that 'medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex.' Major medical groups, such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, support access to gender-affirming care. Young people who persistently identify as a gender that differs from their sex assigned at birth undergo an initial evaluation by a team of professionals. Some may try a social transition, involving changes to hairstyle or pronouns. Some may later also receive puberty blockers or hormones. Surgery is extremely rare for minors





