Federal judge dismisses Trump administration's lawsuit over Boston's 'Trust Act'

U.S. Judge Leo Sorokin writes in his decision: 'In Massachusetts, there is simply no source of authority empowering Boston police officers to do what the United States would like them to do.'

A federal judge in Boston has dismissed the Trump administration's lawsuit against the city of Boston over its immigration enforcement policy, saying the U.S. lacks standing to bring the claim against the mayor and other officials.

"In Massachusetts, there is simply no source of authority empowering Boston police officers to do what the United States would like them to do," Sorokin wrote in his decision. "An order enjoining the Boston Trust Act would not liberate the City to empower its officers to take actions state law does not authorize, nor give Boston police officers the individual choice to honor ICE detainers.

"last year against Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Police Department, saying the city's policy to cooperate with immigration enforcement officials only in criminal matters violates federal law. At the time, then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took sharp aim at Boston and the mayor, calling the city and Wu"among the worst sanctuary offenders in America.

" The mayor and Gov. Maura Healey have said that neither the city nor the state are"sanctuary" jurisdictions, and that law enforcement officials here Sorokin wrote that to override the principles of the Trust Act, the state Legislature could enact a statute authorizing Massachusetts law enforcement officers to arrest people facing civil immigration violations. Or, he said, Congress could enact federal legislation giving local law enforcement that authority.was wrongly decided.

In that decision, the state's highest court found that holding someone for ICE on a civil immigration matter, after they should otherwise be released from local custody, is not permitted in Massachusetts.





WBUR / 🏆 274. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge is declining to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to create a national list of eligible voters and limit mail voting.

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge is declining to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to create a national list of eligible voters and limit mail voting. U.S.

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingA federal judge is declining to halt President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to create a national list of eligible voters and limit mail voting.

Read more »

Federal judge refuses to block Trump order to create federal voter list and limit mail votingTrump issued the order after a bill he supported to overhaul voting stalled in Congress.

Read more »