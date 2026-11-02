Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ Lawsuit Against Harvard Over Admissions Records

A US District Court judge dismissed the Justice Department's lawsuit against Harvard University regarding admissions data. The ruling addresses procedural failures rather than the merits of the discrimination claims.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun dismissed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Harvard University's refusal to provide admissions records to the Justice Department. The legal action was initiated by the federal government to determine if the Ivy League institution had illegally continued using affirmative action in its student selection process. This dismissal marks a significant procedural victory for the university in its ongoing legal disputes with federal authorities.

The Justice Department accused Harvard of thwarting efforts to investigate potential discrimination within its admissions office. Federal officials alleged that the university refused to comply with a comprehensive federal investigation. They requested that the judge order the institution to turn over specific applicant-level data to verify compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws.

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Procedural Errors Prompt Dismissal

Judge Myong Joun concluded that the Justice Department failed to take the necessary procedural steps to obtain the data before filing the lawsuit. The court ruled that the agency did not satisfy the legal prerequisites required for judicial enforcement at this stage of the proceedings. The judge emphasized that federal agencies must adhere to strict protocols before initiating enforcement actions under statutory frameworks.

The ruling explicitly states that the government must advise the recipient of its failure to comply before seeking court intervention. Officials must also determine that compliance cannot be secured through voluntary means. Judge Joun noted that the decision only addresses whether the government established these specific procedural prerequisites properly.

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Scope Ruled Limited By Court

The judge clarified that the ruling does not determine whether Harvard has discriminated against any applicants. It also does not decide whether the agencies may lawfully seek appropriately defined applicant-level data in the future. Furthermore, the decision does not establish whether Harvard may ultimately be required to provide such data in subsequent legal proceedings.

This legal setback represents the latest challenge for the Trump administration in its broader battle with Harvard. The administration has faced multiple defeats in federal courts regarding various issues. These include disputes over billions of dollars in potential funding cuts. It also involves lawsuits accusing the university of antisemitism.

Background on The Data Dispute

Trump officials have stated they are taking action against Harvard over allegations of anti-Jewish bias on campus. Harvard officials counter that they are facing unconstitutional retaliation for refusing to adopt the administration's ideological views. The fight over admissions data began when the Justice Department launched a compliance review into Harvard's admissions practices in 2025.

The federal investigation demanded five years of admissions data for applicants to its undergraduate, medical, and law schools. The Justice Department requested detailed information including applicants' grades, test scores, essays, and extracurricular activities. Officials also asked for admissions outcomes along with the race and ethnicity of each applicant. They stated they need this data to determine if Harvard continued considering race in admissions decisions.

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Impact on Affirmative Action Enforcement

The Supreme Court barred affirmative action in admissions in 2023 after lawsuits challenged the practice at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The current effort against Harvard is part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration against colleges accused of considering race in admissions decisions. This campaign extends beyond Harvard to other prestigious institutions across the country.

In October, the Justice Department found the law school at the University of California, Los Angeles, illegally considered race in admissions. The announcement followed a similar finding against the university's medical school. The administration has also accused UC Berkeley Law School and the medical school at the University of California, San Diego, of illegally discriminating against white and Asian applicants.