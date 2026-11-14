Judge Blocks Trump Plan to Close East Potomac Golf Links for 15-Month Renovation

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order stopping work at the historic East Potomac Golf Links one day before it was set to close for a 15-month renovation championed by President Donald Trump. The ruling came after a five-hour hearing and months of legal fighting over the 106-year-old public course.

A federal judge on Saturday ordered a temporary stop to all work at the historic East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, blocking for now President Donald Trump's plan to close and redevelop the public course along the Potomac River into a championship-level venue.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued the temporary restraining order one day before the course was due to close Sunday for 15 months. Trump had announced that work would begin that day despite a legal challenge filed in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers. The plaintiffs argued the plan would change the character of the accessible course and make it unaffordable. Trump denies that.

Also read Judge Blocks Trump Golf Course Redevelopment Project

East Potomac Golf Links Preservation Battle

They sought the stop-work order, saying closing the course and launching work would irreparably injure plaintiffs and the public interest. The course sits on federally owned land at East Potomac Park and has been part of Washington's public golf scene for more than a century. Trump announced in May that the course would undergo a historic renovation that would prepare it to host major professional golf events. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has dubbed the course Trash Island, doing so as recently as Saturday in a Truth Social post in which he said it is the worst course in the world and very dangerous. He wrote that the fairways are far too close together and that when you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you do not hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, FORE!

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Even before the order, Trump lashed out in a social media post Saturday, contending that Reyes does not want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous. He said people who live in the Washington area would get a 50% discount on any and all Rates charged and that the redevelopment would evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing!

Judge Reyes Criticizes Trump Social Media Posts

Reyes in her ruling Saturday noted that Trump's posts presented a problem for the government. They indicate that the Washington National Plan is final and that the National Park Service will close the Park to implement it, she wrote. Both points favor granting Plaintiffs' motion for another temporary restraining order. The park's redevelopment is one of multiple projects in the nation's capital that Trump has championed to remake the city.

They include a large memorial arch, a White House ballroom and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among others. Reyes had signaled throughout a five-hour court hearing Friday that she was likely to issue some stoppage for the park closure. The only issue was how expansive it might be.

Justice Department lawyer Adam Gustafson argued that the entire East Potomac Park, which includes three golf courses, a miniature course, bike riding lanes and other recreational areas, was being closed because of safety factors. He also noted that the lease between the government and the current operator, National Links Trust, was ending Sunday.

Reyes pointed out that safety had not been part of the discussion over the closure for months and that ending the lease felt more like an action that provided a premise for the closure rather than an action that led to the closure of the course about 2 miles from the White House. She also rejected Gustafson's argument that the closure was separate from Trump's repeated pronouncements that he wanted the course closed and renovated into a world-class venue and had called repeatedly for the park's closure by the deadline as part of what is known as the Washington National plan.

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Recent Court Rulings Delay Trump Projects

Reyes' order was the latest in a series of rulings in lawsuits challenging Trump's projects that were issued just hours before construction was expected to begin. A different judge recently ordered a 14-day delay on work for the arch, a decision that came shortly after a key planning commission stacked with Trump appointees approved plans for the project.

Reyes, who was nominated to the court by Democratic President Joe Biden, had for months been reticent about approving the plaintiffs' requests for work stoppages. The plaintiffs had argued the administration was moving ahead with work related to the project despite the pending lawsuit. Her reluctance to issue orders ended in October, spurred in part by a tree-cutting spree by the administration over a holiday weekend with little notification to the judge or plaintiffs.

Officials and government lawyers said the tree work was part of a 2019 plan that recommended the cutting. In response, the judge confronted the administration over what she portrayed as deceitful actions over its intentions for the project. Reyes has repeatedly expressed frustration over the minute planning details she has been asked to adjudicate, including over the trees being cut down at the 106-year-old park.

Justice Department Requests Judge Recusal

The Justice Department filed a request that Reyes be removed from the case because of what it called her egregious behavior and questioned her impartiality. Reyes has not recused herself. The restraining order was one of two issues Reyes took up during Friday's hearing.

She announced plans last week to name Jessie Liu, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, to examine whether officials with the Interior Department and the National Park Service and attorneys with the Justice Department had violated ethics or misled her during the course of the case. Gustafson asked her to reconsider and give the Justice Department the opportunity to show an outside investigator was unnecessary. It is quite a cloud on the people it affects, he said.

Reyes said she understood. To be frank with you I do not want to do this, she said, but she had an ethical obligation to at least look because I think there is enough smoke that someone needs to consider whether there has been fire.