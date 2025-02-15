Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order Halting Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge in Seattle halts President Donald Trump's executive order that aimed to stop federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 19. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown hailed the ruling as a victory for transgender youth and their families.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking President Donald Trump's executive order halting federal funding of gender-affirming care for transgender youth . Federal Judge Lauren King blocked Trump's order on Friday morning as Washington Attorney General Nick Brown led a round of applause in the courtroom.

BrownFriday's temporary restraining order ruling applies to the 'plaintiff states' of Washington, Oregon and Minnesota, according to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Brown described President Trump's executive order as 'clearly illegal and unusually cruel,' stating it also directs unconstitutional criminal enforcement against medical professionals and patients involved in such care. 'This order is part of a larger political effort to strip away civil rights from entire communities. The president’s cruelty is on full display with this dehumanizing executive order, along with his disdain for the Constitution,' Brown said. 'His actions are harming Washington’s youth, parents, and health care providers.'Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson criticized the executive order, saying, 'President Trump’s attempt to withhold federal funds from states that offer health care to transgender Washingtonians is unlawful and cruel. Washington is a place that supports every resident’s civil rights. My team is working closely with the Attorney General to ensure Washingtonians are protected from illegal federal actions.'The state argued the order violates the 5th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee by targeting transgender individuals for discrimination. The lawsuit contended that Congress has already authorized funding for medical institutions in Washington state, and the president cannot unilaterally override congressional intent. The state also noted the president cannot 'unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Washington state, which are protected by the 10th Amendment.' The Trump administration disputed those claims in court filings. “The President’s authority to direct subordinate agencies to implement his agenda, subject to those agencies’ own statutory authorities, is well established,” Justice Department attorneys wrote.A large crowd of people went to the federal courthouse to watch Friday's hearing. Outside, some carried signs with phrases including “Protect Trans Kids” or Pride flags with the words, “You are loved.” The temporary restraining order is just the first step in a long fight, Brown said, adding that he hopes the order reassures health care providers in the state that they can continue to provide gender-affirming care to their patients. “The word I would use is relief, right?' third-year medical student Natalie Koconis said when asked for a response to the judge's ruling. One of a group of medical students and doctors in white coats who held signs outside the courthouse, Koconis said Trump's executive order “is something that has already had material impacts on our ability” to treat transgender youth. 'All we want is just everybody to get the care that they need and deserve.” The executive order, issued on Jan. 28, directs federal agencies to cut off research and education grants to medical institutions, including hospitals and medical schools, that provide gender-affirming care to individuals under 19. This could prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants from reaching state medical schools and hospitals, the attorneys general say. Providers have expressed concerns to the Attorney General’s Office about the safety of patients and their families. One provider, joining Brown's lawsuit as a plaintiff, warned, 'I have no doubt that transgender adolescents will die. I am certain of it. There are going to be young people who are going to take their lives if they can no longer receive this care.'In a motion for an emergency court order to block the executive action, Brown included examples of the harm already being endured by youth, parents, and medical providers. Over 100 witnesses provided declarations in support of the motion. In addition to the orders on health care access and defining the sexes as unchangeable, Trump has also signed orders that open the door to banning transgender people from military service; set up new rules about how schools can teach about gender; and intend to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports. As transgender people have gained visibility and acceptance in some ways, there’s been vehement pushback. At least 26 states have passed laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming care for minors





