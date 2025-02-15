Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order Halting Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to halt federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 19. The ruling, which applies to Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota, was met with applause from Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, who criticized the order as ‘clearly illegal and unusually cruel.’

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, blocking President Donald Trump 's executive order that sought to halt federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under 19. Federal Judge Lauren King's ruling, which applies to Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota, was met with applause from Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, who labeled the president's order 'clearly illegal and unusually cruel.

' Brown argued that the order directs unconstitutional criminal enforcement against medical professionals and patients involved in gender-affirming care and constitutes part of a larger political effort to strip away civil rights from marginalized communities. He expressed concern that the president's actions are harming Washington's youth, parents, and healthcare providers.Washington Governor Bob Ferguson echoed the sentiment, denouncing the executive order as unlawful and cruel. He emphasized Washington's commitment to supporting the civil rights of all residents and pledged to work closely with the Attorney General to protect Washingtonians from what he termed illegal federal actions. The state's lawsuit contends that the order violates the 5th Amendment's equal protection guarantee by targeting transgender individuals for discrimination. It further argues that Congress has already authorized funding for medical institutions in Washington state, and the president cannot unilaterally override congressional intent. Additionally, the state asserts that the president lacks the authority to unilaterally regulate or criminalize medical practices in Washington state, which are protected by the 10th Amendment.The Trump administration, however, disputed these claims in court filings, asserting that the president's authority to direct subordinate agencies to implement his agenda, subject to those agencies' statutory authorities, is well established. A large crowd gathered outside the federal courthouse to witness the hearing, some carrying signs with messages of support for transgender youth and displaying Pride flags. The temporary restraining order, while a significant victory, represents just one step in a protracted legal battle. Attorney General Brown expressed hope that the order will reassure healthcare providers in the state that they can continue to offer gender-affirming care to their patients. The executive order, issued on January 28th, directed federal agencies to cut off research and education grants to medical institutions, including hospitals and medical schools, that provide gender-affirming care to individuals under 19. This could potentially prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants from reaching state medical schools and hospitals.Providers have expressed concerns to the Attorney General's Office about the safety of patients and their families. One provider, who joined Brown's lawsuit as a plaintiff, warned ominously, 'I have no doubt that transgender adolescents will die. I am certain of it. There are going to be young people who are going to take their lives if they can no longer receive this care.' The motion for an emergency court order included examples of the harm already being experienced by youth, parents, and medical providers, supported by declarations from over 100 witnesses. This action adds to a broader wave of contentious policies targeting transgender individuals. At least 26 states have enacted laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming care for minors, reflecting a growing backlash against transgender rights.





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE TRANSGENDER YOUTH FEDERAL FUNDING EXECUTIVE ORDER DONALD TRUMP WASHINGTON STATE LEGAL BATTLE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order to Freeze Federal GrantsA federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against President Trump's directive to freeze federal grants, protecting funding for existing programs until at least Monday. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of non-profit, healthcare, and small business advocacy groups who argued the freeze order was unlawful and would harm grant recipients.

Read more »

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order Freezing Federal AidA federal district judge temporarily halted President Trump's executive order freezing all federal financial assistance after the order was issued just one day prior. The order, which faced significant criticism, aimed to halt activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, including foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal. While Social Security, Medicare, and direct payments to individuals were not supposed to be affected, the vaguely worded memo caused widespread confusion and reports of people and organizations unable to access systems to receive their federal aid. The White House attempted to clarify exceptions throughout the day, but the damage was already done. Nonprofits that worked on healthcare and homelessness reported being unable to access websites to withdraw funds, and online portals to access Medicaid payments were temporarily down.

Read more »

Federal judge issues restraining order blocking federal spending freezeThe order came in response to a memo released by the Office of Management and Budget last week directing agencies to freeze funding for federal grants and other programs.

Read more »

Federal judge issues restraining order blocking federal spending freezeThe order came in response to a memo released by the Office of Management and Budget last week directing agencies to freeze funding for federal grants and other programs.

Read more »

Trump administration appeals federal judge's order to unfreeze federal fundsU.S. District Judge John McConnell issued a new motion ordering the Trump administration to unfreeze federal funds, after already doing so in January.

Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loansA federal judge has issued an administrative stay, pausing the start date of the Trump administration’s federal funding freeze until Monday. The freeze was…

Read more »