Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Kennedy Center Renaming and Renovation Plans

A federal judge has temporarily blocked key parts of President Donald Trump's effort to transform the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, including ordering the removal of Trump's name from the building and halting plans for a two-year closure. The ruling throws the institution's future into uncertainty as Trump's involvement has already led to staff cuts, cancelled shows, and declining ticket sales.

A federal judge issued a ruling this week that temporarily blocks key parts of President Donald Trump 's effort to transform the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, throwing the institution's future into a state of uncertainty.

Trump has made the planned overhaul of the cultural center a priority for his second term. He installed himself as the Kennedy Center's board chairperson and brought in loyalists as trustees who voted last year to add his name to the building. Since then, programming priorities shifted, acts have withdrawn or dropped out, ticket sales plummeted and more than 100 employees resigned or were laid off.

In March, the board agreed to Trump's plan to close the center for a two-year renovation. But U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Friday granted in part a request from Rep. Joyce Beatty (D., Ohio), temporarily blocking steps toward the closure. He also ordered Kennedy Center officials to remove Trump's name from the center's building and branding.

Cooper ordered the removal of Trump's name from the building's white exterior wall, a little more than five months after it was installed when the board, stacked by Trump with those loyal to him, voted to rename the institution "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

" They have two weeks to remove it and scrap references to it from the website. "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name," Cooper wrote in his opinion, "and only Congress can change it. " The name change angered many in the arts community, and members of the Kennedy family blasted the decision. Some opponents argued the action desecrated President John F. Kennedy's legacy.

Congress renamed the performing arts center in 1964, two months after Kennedy was assassinated, to serve as the "sole national memorial" to the late president. A spokesperson for the performing arts center indicated it will appeal the judge's decision.

"We are confident that on appeal the court will uphold the Board's will to recognize President Trump's historic contributions to our nation's cultural center," Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center's vice president of public relations, said in a statement. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted the ruling and the repercussions for the planned renovation.

"Millions of Dollars of material, marble, furniture, steel, air conditioning, heating, and so much else was ordered, or soon to be ordered" for the halted renovations, he wrote. "The Trump Kennedy Center was going to be a special one," the president wrote. "It would have been a New Standard of Excellence, one of my many Gifts to Washington, D.C.

" Cooper ordered a halt to the center's plans to shutter the building for now, but said the center could move ahead with repairs. His order doesn't stop the board from closing the center "should it come to this decision anew after independently balancing" its responsibilities. The future of programming at the Kennedy Center remains up in the air following the ruling.

Dozens of staff were laid off in anticipation of the closure, and many of the theatrical runs that have been canceled take years to plan and cannot be easily replaced. The rulings do not resolve the day-to-day operational uncertainty that has paralyzed the performing arts venue for months, according to a Kennedy Center staff member who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.

Ticket sales and subscriptions have fallen since Trump installed himself as board chairperson in February 2025. Several shows were canceled or withdrawn from the calendar - including. The staff member said it was unlikely the center would fare better with booking artists, reassuring donors, retaining staff, or building a season while Trump remains chairperson and retains effective control over board appointments.

"Court orders alone will not stabilize the institution," the staff member said. Trump's own actions - such as whether he appeals or walks away - and any moves from Congress may have more of an effect, the staff member said.

"Those decisions, more than the ruling itself, will determine whether the Kennedy Center finds a path toward stability or continues drifting deeper into uncertainty," the staff member said. In a pair of lengthy social media posts on Friday and Saturday, Trump said that for safety reasons, the venue should close for much-needed renovations, and suggested he no longer wants to be involved if the courts continue to limit him





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