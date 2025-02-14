Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order Restricting Gender Transition Care for Minors

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order aimed at restricting gender transition procedures for transgender individuals under 19 years old. The ruling, based on a lawsuit filed by families, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, and medical professionals, halts the implementation of the order while legal proceedings continue. The judge criticized the order, stating that it appears to deny the existence and rights of transgender individuals. This action represents a significant shift from the Biden administration's policies, which aimed to protect the rights of transgender people.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump ’s recent executive order aimed at restricting gender transition procedures for transgender people under age 19. The judge’s ruling came after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president’s order.

A national group for families of LGBTQ+ people and a doctors organization are also plaintiffs in the court challenge, one of many lawsuits opposing a slew of executive orders Trump has issued as he seeks to reverse the policies of former President Joe Biden. Judge Brendan Hurson, who was nominated by Biden, granted the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The ruling essentially puts Trump’s directive on hold while the case proceeds. Trump’s executive order “seems to deny that this population even exists, or deserves to exist,” Hurson said. Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order directing federally run insurance programs to exclude coverage for transitions. That includes Medicaid, which covers such services in some states, and TRICARE for military families. Trump’s order also called on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice. The plaintiffs argue Trump’s executive order is “unlawful and unconstitutional” because it seeks to withhold federal funds previously authorized by Congress and because it violates anti-discrimination laws while infringing on the rights of parents. Like legal challenges to state bans on gender transitions care, the lawsuit also alleges the policy is discriminatory because it allows federal funds to cover the same treatments when they’re not used for gender transition. Some hospitals immediately paused gender transition procedures, including prescriptions for puberty blockers and hormone therapy, while they assess how the order affects them. Trump’s approach on the issue represents an abrupt change from the Biden administration, which sought to explicitly extend civil rights protections to transgender people. Trump has used strong language in opposing gender care, asserting falsely that “medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex.” Young people who persistently identify as a gender that differs from their sex assigned at birth are first evaluated by a team of professionals. Some may try a social transition, involving changing a hairstyle or pronouns. Some may later also receive puberty blockers or hormones. Surgery is extremely rare for minors.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS EXECUTIVE ORDERS DONALD TRUMP LEGAL CHALLENGES HEALTHCARE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order to Freeze Federal GrantsA federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against President Trump's directive to freeze federal grants, protecting funding for existing programs until at least Monday. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of non-profit, healthcare, and small business advocacy groups who argued the freeze order was unlawful and would harm grant recipients.

Read more »

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order Freezing Federal AidA federal district judge temporarily halted President Trump's executive order freezing all federal financial assistance after the order was issued just one day prior. The order, which faced significant criticism, aimed to halt activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, including foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal. While Social Security, Medicare, and direct payments to individuals were not supposed to be affected, the vaguely worded memo caused widespread confusion and reports of people and organizations unable to access systems to receive their federal aid. The White House attempted to clarify exceptions throughout the day, but the damage was already done. Nonprofits that worked on healthcare and homelessness reported being unable to access websites to withdraw funds, and online portals to access Medicaid payments were temporarily down.

Read more »

Trump administration appeals federal judge's order to unfreeze federal fundsU.S. District Judge John McConnell issued a new motion ordering the Trump administration to unfreeze federal funds, after already doing so in January.

Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loansA federal judge has issued an administrative stay, pausing the start date of the Trump administration’s federal funding freeze until Monday. The freeze was…

Read more »

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Federal Grants and LoansA federal judge temporarily halted President Trump's plan to freeze federal grants and loans, citing concerns about its potential impact on vital public programs. The White House initiated the pause to conduct an ideological review of federal spending, but the move sparked confusion and panic among organizations reliant on federal funding.

Read more »

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loansA federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board

Read more »