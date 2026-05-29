Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Bid to Rename Kennedy Center, Halts Major Renovation Plans

A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump cannot rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after himself, stating that only Congress has the authority to change the institution's name. The decision also stops a planned two-year closure for $257 million in renovations. The Kennedy Center board, appointed by Trump, had voted to rename the facility, but the court found the move unlawful. The center's leadership plans to appeal.

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump 's attempt to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after himself, ruling that only Congress can change the name of the historic institution.

The decision also halts planned major renovations that would have closed the center for two years. The Kennedy Center board, packed with Trump appointees after his 2024 reelection, had voted to rename the facility "The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" and to add signage bearing the sitting president's name.

However, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued a preliminary injunction on May 29, finding that the board violated the law by attempting to change the name unilaterally. The judge's order requires the removal of any reference to Trump's name from the building and its website within two weeks.

Judge Boasberg emphasized that the Kennedy Center's organic statute is clear: "the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board's unilateral say-so. Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.

" He also permanently blocked the planned two-year closure for renovations, stating the board had "neglected to consider the full range of its statutory obligations" to continue operating as a performing arts venue in memorial to President Kennedy and had failed to assess the potential adverse consequences of a prolonged closure on programming and its memorial functions. The ruling is a significant legal setback for the president, who has deeply involved himself in the institution's affairs following his 2024 victory.

In his first term, Trump had notably snubbed the Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first president to skip the event. After winning reelection, he swiftly moved to assert control, removing 18 board members selected by President Joe Biden and replacing them with his own loyalists. The push to rename the center was part of a broader effort to imprint his legacy on a major cultural institution, a move that sparked controversy and accusations of ego-driven politicization.

The planned $257 million renovation, funded by congressional appropriation secured during Trump's administration, was pitched as a necessary restoration. However, critics argued the two-year shutdown would devastate programming and the center's mission. The board had claimed the vote to rename was unanimous, but that account has been disputed by attendees.

Following the ruling, Kennedy Center Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi signaled an intent to appeal, stating, "We are confident that on appeal, the court will uphold the Board's will to recognize President Trump's historic contributions to our nation's cultural center.

" She also stressed the urgency of the renovation, noting the resources are in place and the board remains committed to pursuing "every lawful avenue" to complete what they call the "Trump Kennedy Center" restoration. The legal battle underscores the ongoing tension between executive power and statutory mandates, as well as the fraught intersection of politics and the arts in Washington.

The case highlights how Trump's second-term strategy involves a more aggressive pursuit of personal and political branding within the federal government, contrasting with the norms of his first presidency. The Kennedy Center, conceived as a living memorial to the 35th president, now finds itself at the center of a constitutional debate over naming rights and the separation of powers.

The judge's intervention has, for now, preserved the original name and ensured the marquee performance halls will continue operating, albeit with an uncertain future regarding the needed upgrades. The dispute is likely to continue through the appeals process, keeping the spotlight on one of the capital's most treasured cultural venues





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